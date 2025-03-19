SecPod launches Saner Cloud: A Revolutionary CNAPP For Preventive Cybersecurity





BENGALURU, India, March 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SecPod, a global cybersecurity provider, has announced the General Availability of Saner Cloud , a Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform designed to provide automated remediation and workload security across multi-cloud environments. Unlike conventional security solutions that focus primarily on detection, Saner Cloud integrates security using AI-driven automation to remediate threats in real-time.

Security teams have long faced challenges managing disparate security solutions across cloud workloads, IT infrastructure, and endpoints, often resulting in fragmented operations and a high volume of unresolved alerts. Saner Cloud is designed to address these challenges by providing a unified security platform that continuously detects, prioritizes, and remediates vulnerabilities, misconfigurations, identity risks, and compliance violations—automatically and in real time.

During the launch, Chandrashekhar Basavanna, Founder & CEO of SecPod, emphasized the urgent need to rethink cloud security and shift towards an AI-powered, prevention-first model.

“Cloud security has long been reactive—detecting risks but failing to fix them. Security is only effective when threats are eliminated before they can be exploited. The industry has spent years chasing alerts but has failed to bridge the gap between awareness and action. AI now gives us the power to move beyond detection and automate remediation at scale. Saner Cloud ensures security is enforced in real time, across every workload, every piece of infrastructure, and every cloud environment.” - Chandrashekhar Basavanna, Founder and CEO of SecPod.

Unlike legacy cloud security solutions that focus only on cloud misconfigurations or identity risks, Saner Cloud secures the full attack surface, covering endpoints, servers, network infrastructure, cloud environments, and cloud workloads - all from a single platform.

Saner Cloud leverages advanced AI-driven automation to eliminate manual security operations. Saner Cloud applies intelligent risk prioritization and executes remediation automatically, ensuring that security gaps are fixed before they can be exploited by attackers. By continuously learning from new attack patterns and security incidents, Saner Cloud dynamically adapts its security enforcement, delivering self-healing cloud infrastructure that remains protected against even the most sophisticated threats.

Most Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP) solutions focus on visibility, requiring security teams to manually address large volumes of unresolved risks. Saner Cloud is designed to bridge this gap by not only identifying security issues but also automating their remediation in real-time and at scale.

By utilizing Infrastructure-as-Code remediation, automated patching, and security policy enforcement, Saner Cloud helps mitigate compliance drift, reduce misconfiguration risks, and minimize delays in threat response. The platform continuously enforces security across cloud and IT assets while embedding compliance measures directly into cloud operations, assisting organizations in maintaining ongoing adherence to regulatory frameworks.

The launch of Saner Cloud reflects a shift toward a prevention-first approach in cloud security, focusing on reducing risk exposure rather than solely identifying threats. As cyber threats evolve, organizations require security measures that are immediate, automated, and continuous, rather than relying on manual alert response.

Saner Cloud is now available for enterprises worldwide. For more information or to schedule a demo, users can visit www.secpod.com .

About SecPod

SecPod is a leading cybersecurity technology company committed to preventing cyberattacks through proactive security. Its mission is to secure computing infrastructure by enabling preventive security posture.

At the core of SecPod’s offerings is the Saner Platform - a suite of solutions that help organizations establish a strong security posture to preempt cyber threats against endpoints, servers, networks, and cloud infrastructure, as well as cloud workloads. With its cutting-edge and comprehensive solutions, SecPod empowers organizations to stay ahead of evolving threats and build a resilient security framework.

