Beyond Trust Launches ‘Beyond Card’ to Enhance Security and Accessibility for High-Net-Worth Clients

HONG KONG, March 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beyond Trust Company Limited has introduced the Beyond Card, a new financial solution designed to improve asset security and accessibility for high-net-worth clients. The launch of the Beyond Card reflects its ongoing efforts to provide advanced financial solutions that align with global best practices. The card provides controlled access to liquid assets within trust structures while incorporating advanced security features to prevent unauthorized transactions.

As wealth management becomes more complex, high-net-worth individuals require secure and flexible financial tools. The Beyond Card allows clients to access their funds efficiently while maintaining strong legal protections under trust structures. This development aligns with Beyond Trust’s commitment to integrating financial technology with traditional wealth preservation methods.

Beyond Trust recently received a 2025 Global Recognition Award for leadership and innovation in trust services. The award highlights the company’s role in modernizing wealth management through financial technology and structured asset protection. “The Beyond Card gives clients both flexibility and protection. It allows them to manage their assets securely while ensuring that their financial legacy remains intact,” said Stanley Hui, CEO of Beyond Trust.

High-net-worth individuals often face security risks, including fraud and cyber threats. To fight this, the Beyond Card is equipped with multi-layer authentication features, transaction monitoring and strict access controls. These security measures help prevent financial mismanagement and unauthorized account access.

“Our clients need financial security without compromising convenience,” Hui added. “With the Beyond Card, we provide a structured solution that safeguards assets while allowing controlled access when needed.”

The Beyond Card is integrated into Beyond Trust’s wealth management services, offering clients a way to access designated funds while ensuring that trust guidelines are followed. The system prevents unauthorized withdrawals and ensures that all transactions align with the terms of the trust. Its structures are designed to protect wealth across generations. The Beyond Card complements these services by giving trustees and beneficiaries the ability to manage financial transactions without disrupting the long-term financial plan. The card’s system ensures that funds are distributed according to the legal trust framework, reducing risks related to overspending, unauthorized access or disputes over asset control.

By combining financial technology with trust management, Beyond Trust aims to offer a practical tool for wealth preservation.

About Beyond Trust Company Limited

Beyond Trust Company Limited is a licensed trust services provider based in Causeway Bay, Hong Kong. The company specializes in wealth management, inheritance planning, and financial security solutions for high-net-worth individuals and families. Beyond Trust helps clients preserve and manage assets across generations by integrating advanced financial technology with legal trust structures. The firm operates under Hong Kong’s common law framework, providing strong legal protections and strategic advantages for trust services.

