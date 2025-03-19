Zefiro Methane Corp. Sponsors 2025 Wall Street Green Summit in New York City

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., March 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZEFIRO METHANE CORP. (Cboe Canada: ZEFI) (Frankfurt: Y6B) (OTCQB: ZEFIF) (the “Company”, “Zefiro”, or “ZEFI”) today announced that the Company served as a lead sponsor of the 2025 Wall Street Green Summit , a leading industry conference that took place on March 18th and 19th at the Cornell Club in New York City.

The annual conference serves as an opportunity for energy sector investors, innovators, and thought leaders to discuss the latest trends surrounding climate tech investing and reporting, the carbon markets, and powering a clean energy economy, among other topics. In his capacity as X Machina Capital Strategies’ Chief Information Officer, Zefiro Chief Technology Officer and Head of Environmental Markets Operations Richard Walker opened the conference on Tuesday morning with a presentation. Specifically, Mr. Walker discussed the importance of implementing cutting-edge technologies that have the capacity to transform the energy and environmental remediation spaces.

Following the last panel discussion on Tuesday afternoon, the Company also hosted a two-hour cocktail party at the Cornell Club. The event was also sponsored by XMC and Gradient Geothermal and the guest list included more than 100 conference attendees, which included investors, thought leaders, and various other energy industry stakeholders. The event was a unique visibility opportunity for Zefiro among potential new clients and business partners, as well as potential clients for Zefiro’s American-originated carbon credits, which have already been pre-sold to Mercuria and EDF Trading .





Promotional material for Richard Walker’s presentation at the 2025 Wall Street Green Summit in New York City

Promotional material for Richard Walker's presentation at the 2025 Wall Street Green Summit in New York City

Zefiro Chief Technology Officer and Head of Environmental Markets Operations Richard Walker commented, “For over two decades, the Wall Street Green Summit has served as a unique opportunity for decision-makers across the energy sector to help chart a course toward a more sustainable future. I appreciated the opportunity to not only discuss how Zefiro’s innovative oil and gas well plugging operations are part of a larger, environmental-remediation focused movement to help unlock economic potential throughout the energy industry, but also to gain new insights that will help bolster our team’s efforts to continue accelerating our forward commercial momentum.”

About Zefiro Methane Corp.

Zefiro is an environmental services company, specializing in methane abatement. Zefiro strives to be a key commercial force towards Active Sustainability. Leveraging decades of operational expertise, Zefiro is building a new toolkit to clean up air, land, and water sources directly impacted by methane leaks. The Company has built a fully integrated ground operation driven by an innovative monetization solution for the emerging methane abatement marketplace. As an originator of high-quality U.S.-based methane offsets, Zefiro aims to generate long-term economic, environmental, and social returns.

