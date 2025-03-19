Meritage Homes First Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast Scheduled for April 24, 2025

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., March 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE: MTH), the fifth largest public homebuilder in the U.S., plans to release the Company's first quarter 2025 results on Wednesday, April 23, 2025 after the market closes. Management will host a conference call to discuss the results at 8:00 a.m. Pacific Standard Time (11:00 a.m. Eastern Standard Time) on Thursday, April 24, 2025.

To listen, please go to Meritage’s Investor Relations page for the live webcast or dial in to 1-877-407-6951 U.S. toll free or 1-412-902-0046. A replay will be available on the Investor Relations page.

About Meritage Homes Corporation

Meritage is the fifth-largest public homebuilder in the United States, based on homes closed in 2024. The Company offers energy-efficient and affordable entry-level and first move-up homes. Operations span across Arizona, California, Colorado, Utah, Texas, Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee.

Meritage has delivered almost 200,000 homes in its 39-year history, and has a reputation for its distinctive style, quality construction, and award-winning customer experience. The Company is an industry leader in energy-efficient homebuilding, an eleven-time recipient of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year for Sustained Excellence Award and Residential New Construction Market Leader Award, as well as a four-time recipient of the EPA's Indoor airPLUS Leader Award.

