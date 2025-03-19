Kirby McInerney LLP Encourages Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (IAS) Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, March 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP reminds investors who purchased Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (“IAS” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:IAS) securities to contact Thomas W. Elrod of Kirby McInerney LLP by email at investigations@kmllp.com, or fill out the contact form below, to discuss your rights or interests with respect to the securities fraud class action lawsuit against the Company.

The lawsuit was filed on behalf of investors who acquired IAS securities from March 2, 2023, through February 27, 2024 (“the Class Period”). Investors have until March 31, 2025, to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

The complaint alleges that defendants, throughout the Class Period, misrepresented and/or failed to disclose that: (1) that IAS was experiencing a new material trend of increased competitive pricing pressures and that, as a result, IAS had been forced to cut prices to compensate for weakening demand and slowing revenue growth; (2) that IAS’s pricing function was no longer ‘favorable’ and IAS could not sustain its pricing and drive price increases; (3) that pricing had become a key differentiator between IAS and its competitor necessary to close major renewals and new deals; and (4) that the risk that competition “could result in increased pricing pressure” or “could put pressure on us to change our prices” had in fact transpired.

