RH ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating RH on Behalf of RH Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

On January 24, 2025, Hunterbrook Media published a report alleging, among other things, that RH may be "running out of money," asserting that "an analysis of the last 20 quarters shows RH has consistently failed to meet expectations, with a cumulative $1.4 billion shortfall in free cash flow" and that "RH's latest narrative of rapid, imminent growth appears to be unsubstantiated as well." On this news, RH's stock price fell $15.72 per share, or 3.6%, to close at $418.74 per share on January 24, 2025.

