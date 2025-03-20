INGRAM ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Ingram Micro Holding Corporation on Behalf of Ingram Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, March 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Ingram Micro Holding Corporation (“Ingram” or the “Company”) (NYSE:INGM) on behalf of Ingram stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Ingram has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

Click here to participate in the action.

On October 24, 2024, Ingram conducted its initial public offering, with shares of common stock priced at $22.00 per share.

Then, on March 4, 2025, Ingram released its fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results, revealing that it had been materially impacted by two separate charges totaling more than $20 million, including over $9 million for a “inventory write offs” and that the charges “impacted gross margin and income from operations as well as the stock-based compensation charge with [the] IPO.” On this news, the price of Ingram shares declined by $1.16 per share, from $20.98 per share on March 4, 2025, to close at $19.82 on March 5, 2025.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Ingram shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Marion Passmore by email at investigations@bespc.com, by telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York and California. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com . Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn, X, and Facebook, and keep up with other news by following Brandon Walker, Esq. on LinkedIn and X.

Contact Information: