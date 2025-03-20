FLUENCE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Fluence Energy, Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, March 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Fluence Energy, Inc. (“Fluence” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: FLNC) in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Fluence securities between November 29, 2023 and February 10, 2025, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Investors have until May 12, 2025 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

According to the lawsuit, during the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Fluence's relationship with its founders and largest sources of revenue, Siemens AG ("Siemens") and The AES Corporation ("AES"), was poised to decline; (2) Siemens Energy, Siemens AG's U.S. affiliate, had accused Fluence of engineering failures and fraud; (3) Fluence's margins and revenue growth were inflated as Siemens and AES were moving to divest; and (4) based on the foregoing, defendants lacked a reasonable basis for their positive statements related to Fluence's battery energy storage business, as well as related financial results, growth, and prospects. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Fluence shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Marion Passmore by email at investigations@bespc.com, telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

