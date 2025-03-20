GERON ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Geron Corporation and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, March 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Geron Corporation (“Geron” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: GERN) in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Geron securities between February 28, 2024 and February 25, 2025, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Investors have until May 12, 2025 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

Click here to participate in the action.

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants provided investors with material information concerning Defendants' expectations for the launch and growth potential of Rytelo (imetelstat). The Complaint alleges that Defendants' statements included, among other things, confidence in Geron's ability to capitalize on the purportedly significant unmet need for the drug and to execute on its commercial plan to target first-line ESA ineligible patients, while continually minimizing the risks associated with the burden of the weekly monitoring requirement for Rytelo and the impacts of seasonality and existing competition on the drug's sales.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Geron shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Marion Passmore by email at investigations@bespc.com, telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, California, and South Carolina. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com . Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn, X, and Facebook, and keep up with other news by following Brandon Walker, Esq. on LinkedIn and X.

Contact Information: