Optinose Cancels Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Earnings Call

YARDLEY, Pa., March 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Optinose (NASDAQ:OPTN), a pharmaceutical company focused on patients treated by ear, nose and throat (ENT) and allergy specialists, today announced the cancellation of its earnings conference call for the quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024 that had originally been scheduled for March 20, 2025 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

The call is being cancelled due to the announcement earlier today that Optinose has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by Paratek Pharmaceuticals, subject to shareholder and other customary closing conditions.

The Company now expects to report results for the three- and twelve-month periods ended December 31, 2024, in a timely manner.

About Optinose

Optinose is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on serving the needs of patients cared for by ear, nose and throat (ENT) and allergy specialists.

