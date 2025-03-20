HIKMICRO Introduces "Digital System" Concept at IWA 2025, Transforming Hunting Experience





NUREMBERG, Germany, March 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HIKMICRO, a leading creator in hunting technology, today presented its groundbreaking "digital system" concept at the IWA Outdoor Classics 2025 show. The company's vision centers on the theme "Explore the Infinite: Digital System Redefine Your Hunting Experience," which consolidates optical solutions and provides integrated, cutting-edge technology for hunters.

The HIKMICRO stand in Hall 4A-300 demonstrated the company's dedication to exploring unlimited possibilities in industry-leading advancements. This new "digital system" ethos tackles the growing complexity in the hunting optics market through comprehensive solutions for all hunting scenarios under a single trusted brand.

"HIKMICRO breaks through boundaries to redefine hunting as a fully immersive experience," said May, HIKMICRO's product manager. "We cover every imaginable eventuality with the best available solution, which goes beyond simply delivering technological changes at the product level."

Groundbreaking Technologies Unveiled

Key technologies presented at the show include:

HIKMICRO Shutterless Image System (HSIS): The new FALCON 2.0 and CONDOR 2.0 thermal monoculars feature this proprietary technology that eliminates thermal imaging freeze while guaranteeing zero image loss. This provides seamless viewing without missing critical moments. 4K Digital Optics: Experts praise the HABROK 4K binoculars for their low-light performance and full-color 4K UHD detector, which delivers vivid images even in twilight conditions. New image stabilization technology creates smooth viewing experiences in challenging environments. Integrated Hunting Solution: The SIGHT APP's new Hunt Ground feature enables users to chart hunting grounds, map detected animals, plan trails, and share real-time information. This feature builds a stronger sense of community and establishes a foundation for a fully integrated digital system.



The digital system approach takes digital and thermal hunting devices from niche to mass markets through user-friendly products with superior technology. HIKMICRO currently explores AI technology applications for the hunting industry, which promises thrilling future developments.

Reshaping the Future of Hunting

"Digital System represents our pioneering first step into a new and totally immersive hunting experience," May added. "HIKMICRO leads the way into a future where advanced technology becomes easier than ever to use."

This move reshapes how hunters interact with their equipment in the field. The company focuses on creating solutions that enhance the hunting experience through intuitive interfaces and reliable performance in all conditions.

Hunters attending the exhibition expressed enthusiasm about the practical applications of these technologies. The ability to seamlessly transition between different optical tools addresses a longstanding challenge for serious hunters who previously needed multiple devices from various manufacturers.

The technology showcased at IWA 2025 streamlines the hunter's toolkit and improves overall situational awareness in the field. HIKMICRO prides itself on developing products that meet real-world needs rather than simply adding features for marketing purposes.

Furthermore, the integration between devices creates a cohesive ecosystem where data flows naturally between components. This ecosystem helps hunters make better decisions based on comprehensive information gathered from multiple sources.

The digital system concept fundamentally changes the traditional hunting equipment paradigm. Hunters gain access to an interconnected suite of tools that work together to enhance their skills and success rates.

