Next-Generation Virtual Pet Toys Ferro Pets Head To Kickstarter

Adam Blake launches an interactive toy pet that grows and shrinks.





Photo Courtesy of Proton Toys LLC

PHILADELPHIA, March 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adam Blake today announced the launch of his Kickstarter campaign for Ferro Pets, an innovative line of interactive toy pets that physically grow when fed and shrink as they shed. This innovative toy redefines the virtual pet experience by introducing tangible, science-based interactions.

Adam Blake, founder of Proton Toys LLC , stated, "Ferro is unlike any other toy pet; it actually looks and feels like it’s really alive. We've taken the simple concept of a magnet attracting iron filings and turned it into a pet toy that can grow, shrink and interact with you. I hope to restore the feeling of awe and wonder from toys that seems to have been missing in the toy industry lately."

Blake has a significant social media following, with his most recent video showcasing the toy amassing over 16 million views between Youtube, Instagram and Tiktok. "It has been amazing to see the huge wave of support I’ve received in creating Ferro Pets," Blake added. "Tens of thousands of people from all over the world are signing up to support the Kickstarter launch."

The Ferro Pets product line will debut with Ferro, with 4 other pets to launch soon after. Each toy in the line will feature a unique principle of physics as the essence of what makes the toy unique. These characters have been carefully designed to be part of a comprehensive story that involves these pets being brought to Earth from Mars and other planets to be cared for by kids. Blake also plans to build a companion app for future versions of the toy that can keep track of the pets’ well-being and play interactive games with the pets.

The Kickstarter campaign, scheduled to launch on March 31, 2025, aims to raise funds for the final production and distribution of Ferro Pets. The campaign will offer early bird specials and exclusive backer perks, with the product expected to hit Amazon and other major retailers by September 2025.

Blake shares, "The overwhelming response to my social media videos, with over 16 million views across platforms, indicates a strong market desire for Ferro Pets. I’m so excited to launch Ferro Pets and so grateful for those that plan to back the Kickstarter so we can bring this toy to life."

For more information about Ferro Pets and to stay updated on the Kickstarter launch, visit www.ferropets.com.

About Proton Toys LLC

Proton Toys LLC is an Arizona-based toy company committed to developing advanced educational toys that spark curiosity and foster STEM learning. Founded by Adam Blake, the company strives to transform the toy industry by offering products that blend fascinating scientific principles with captivating play experiences.

Contact Information:

Adam Blake

Proton Toys LLC

www.ferropets.com

adam@ferropets.com

Arizona, USA

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/01756044-3c57-4ef2-8a29-634c4a73c3de