Dr. Kevin Hughes of City Liquors in Utica, NY, Shares Expert Insights on Selecting the Perfect White Wine in HelloNation

UTICA, N.Y., March 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dr. Kevin Hughes, a distinguished wine connoisseur and the expert behind City Liquors, one of Utica’s premier destinations for fine wines, has been featured in HelloNation magazine for his in-depth guidance on selecting the perfect white wine. In the article, A Connoisseur’s Guide to Selecting White Wine , Hughes offers a refined approach to choosing the ideal bottle, whether for a special occasion or casual enjoyment.

With a vast array of flavors, aromas, and textures to consider, selecting the right white wine can seem daunting. Hughes simplifies the process by breaking down essential factors such as grape variety, region, and food pairings. He explains how lighter wines like Pinot Grigio provide a crisp, floral elegance, ideal for seafood and mild cheeses, while oak-aged whites offer a richer, buttery depth, pairing beautifully with creamy pastas and poultry dishes.

Hughes also delves into how climate influences wine profiles, noting that cool-climate Sauvignon Blancs tend to have sharper acidity and green fruit notes, making them an excellent complement to herb-forward dishes. His expertise helps wine lovers navigate these nuances, ensuring a more enjoyable and personalized tasting experience.

“At the end of the day, the best bottle of wine is the one you enjoy the most,” says Hughes. His feature in HelloNation provides valuable insight for both novice and seasoned wine enthusiasts, helping them confidently select wines that align with their preferences and occasions.

Read the full article in HelloNation here .





About HelloNation

HelloNation is a premier media platform that connects readers with professionals and businesses across various industries. Through its innovative "edvertising" approach—blending educational content with promotional storytelling—HelloNation delivers expert-driven content that informs, inspires, and empowers. Covering topics from health and wellness to business innovation, HelloNation highlights leaders making a meaningful impact in their communities.

Company: HelloNation

info@hellonation.com

www.hellonation.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ba342820-451e-4653-b3ab-ca6ef7438821