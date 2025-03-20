JuicyChat.AI Addresses Rising Demand with NSFW AI Chat in 2025

LOS ANGELES, March 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As searches for NSFW AI chat tools surged 25% in 2024, JuicyChat.AI today launched an age-verified platform offering customizable, secure interactions. The tool aims to balance creative freedom with user safety, targeting a niche market underserved by generic chatbots.

Market Gap Drives Innovation

Users increasingly seek AI companions that adapt to nuanced, non-generic scenarios. Traditional platforms lack customization, while premium tools charge up to $0.70 per message. JuicyChat.AI responds with:



Adaptive NLP Engine: Learns from prompts to generate context-aware responses

100K+ Customizable Characters: From historical figures to original creations

Real-Time Plot Control: Users steer narratives via multi-character scenarios

Safety Built Into the Core

To address privacy concerns, the platform enforces:

Mandatory 18+ Verification: Integrates age-checking APIs

End-to-End Encryption: Protects conversation data

User-Controlled Filters: Slider tool to adjust content boundaries



Since its pilot, 491,000 monthly users have embraced the system, with 68% rating safety features “critical” to their adoption.

Affordable Pricing Model

JuicyChat differentiates with a freemium model:



Free Tier: 50 daily messages, basic characters



Premium ($12.99/month): More messages, NSFW AI pictures generated, NSFW AI voices generated and Multi-model switching.



JuicyChat.AI is committed to providing users with more and higher-quality personalized services to meet their diverse needs.



User-Centric Design



Feedback from beta testers highlights key use cases:



42%: Fiction writing and character development

31%: Themed role-play and worldbuilding

27%: Emotional expression in a safe space



The team plans to add voice-to-text functionality by June 2025, expanding accessibility.

About JuicyChat.AI

JuicyChat.AI pioneers advanced AI-powered interactive storytelling with secure, innovative NSFW chat experiences and plans exciting enhanced features for global users.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/db27ef69-6f91-45af-89de-cec9edb442a2