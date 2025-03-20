Aircraft Interior Lighting Market is Forecasted to Reach US$ 1.2 Billion in 2034, Says Stratview Research

Detroit, March 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global aircraft interior lighting market is projected to witness a growth rate of 3.5% annually from 2024 to 2034, with an anticipated size of US$ 1.2 billion by 2034, according to an analysis by Stratview Research.



Stratview Research, a global market research firm, has launched a report on the global aircraft interior lighting market, which provides a comprehensive outlook of the global and regional industry forecast, current & emerging trends, segment analysis, competitive landscape, & more.



Click here to get a free sample of the report:

https://www.stratviewresearch.com/Request-Sample/3124/aircraft-interior-lighting-market.html#form



Report Highlights

Market Size in 2034 (billion US$) 1.2 Growth (CAGR) 3.5% during 2024-2034 Forecast Period 2024-2034 Trend Period 2018-2022 Base Year 2023 Number of Segments Covered 6 Number of Tables & Graphs 100+ Country-Level Market Assessment 20



Segment Insights on the Aircraft Interior Lighting Market:

The global aircraft interior lighting market is segmented based on aircraft type, product type, lighting type, end-user type, furnished equipment type, and region.

Based on aircraft type - The aircraft interior lighting market is segmented into narrow-body aircraft, wide-body aircraft, helicopters, military aircraft, regional aircraft, and business jets. Narrow-body aircraft are projected to lead the aircraft lighting market during the forecast period. Demand is driven by factors like the introduction of long-range, single-aisle models (such as the Airbus A321XLR), faster post-pandemic recovery of narrow-body fleets, and anticipated entries of new aircraft programs like the COMAC C919 and Irkut MC-21. While supply chain challenges and geopolitical tensions may impact production timelines, the overall outlook remains optimistic. This segment’s growth is bolstered by increasing requirements for advanced lighting solutions to enhance passenger experience and meet evolving regulatory standards for efficiency and safety.



Based on the product type – The market is segmented into LED, fluorescent, and other product types. The LED segment is anticipated to be both the dominant and fastest-growing lighting product in the aircraft market over the forecast period. LEDs offer substantial advantages over traditional incandescent bulbs, including greater energy efficiency, as they consume significantly less power, which helps reduce the energy load on the aircraft's systems during flights. Additionally, LEDs provide brighter illumination and have long lifespans, with Mean Time Between Failures (MTBF) of up to 10,000 hours or approximately 10 years. This durability reduces maintenance needs, which is highly advantageous for airlines focused on minimizing operational costs and enhancing sustainability.



Based on the lighting type - The market is segmented into cabin lights (ambient, seat & stowage lights, signage lights, reading lights, and others) and cockpit lights. Ambient, seat, and stowage lights are expected to remain the most dominating segment of the market during the forecast period due to the increasing use of different interior lights for a beautiful aesthetic appearance like colorful mood lights with innovative LED lighting products. Reading lights are expected to be the fastest-growing segment in the market in the foreseen years.

Based on the end-user type - The market is segmented into OE and Aftermarket. The OE (original equipment) segment is expected to maintain its leading position and show the fastest growth over the forecast period. This growth trajectory is supported by increased production rates and high demand for newly manufactured aircraft equipped with advanced interior systems and lighting solutions.



To know the most attractive segments, click here for a free sample of the report:

https://www.stratviewresearch.com/Request-Sample/3124/aircraft-interior-lighting-market.html#form



Which Region Shows the Most Promising Growth Forecast and Opportunity?

The analysis suggests that North America is anticipated to hold the top spot in the aircraft interior lighting market. This growth outlook is majorly attributed to the following:

With the presence of small- to large-sized OEMs, this region is the industrial hub for the aerospace & defense industry.

Most players have assembly and production facilities in North America. Additionally, some significant interior lighting manufacturers, such as Collins Aerospace, Astronics, and Honeywell, are present in the region to assist OEMs in the creation of cutting-edge products to meet the airlines’ criteria.



Aircraft Interior Lighting Market Drivers:

Some of the key drivers listed in the report are given below.

Increasing emphasis on passenger experience drives the demand for customizable and ambient cabin lighting solutions.

Growing aircraft fleet upgrades and retrofitting projects boost the demand for advanced interior lighting systems.

Increasing global air traffic and new aircraft deliveries expand the market for interior lighting solutions.



Top 10 Companies in the Aircraft Interior Lighting Market:

The aircraft interior lighting market is moderately consolidated, with several big players around the globe. The top industry players frequently use a variety of strategies to support the expansion of the market and deliver their products to almost all OEMs worldwide. The value chain includes lighting component manufacturers, aircraft lighting vendors, tier players, aircraft OEMs, airlines, aircraft leasing companies, and MRO companies. Stratview Research has identified the following companies as the top market players (arranged alphabetically).

Astronics Corporation

Cobham Plc.

Collins Aerospace

Diehl Stiftung & Co. KG

FACC AG.

Honeywell Aerospace

Luminator Technology Group

Safran S.A.

Schott AG

Soderberg Manufacturing Company, Inc.



What Deliverables Will You Get in This Report?

Key questions this report answers Relevant contents in the report How big is the sales opportunity? In-depth analysis of the Aircraft Interior Lighting Market How lucrative is the future? Market forecast and trend data and emerging trends Which regions offer the best sales opportunities? Global, regional, and country-level historical data and forecasts Which are the most attractive market segments? Market segment analysis and forecast Who are the top players and their market positioning? Competitive landscape analysis, Market share analysis How complex is the business environment? Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST analysis, Life cycle analysis What are the factors affecting the market? Drivers & challenges Will I get the information on my specific requirements? 10% free customization



For Customization or Any Other Queries, Get in Touch with Our Industry Experts at - sales@stratviewresearch.com



Related Reports:



About us:

Stratview Research is a global market research firm that highly specializes in aerospace & defense, chemicals, and a few other industries.

It launches a limited number of reports annually on the above-mentioned specializations. Thorough analysis and accurate forecasts in this report enable the readers to take convincing business decisions.

Stratview Research has been helping companies meet their global and regional growth objectives by offering customized research services. These include market assessment, due diligence, opportunity screening, voice of customer analysis, market entry strategies, and more.

Are you looking for any specific data customized to your objectives? We are just an email away.