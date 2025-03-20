Aircraft Screw Market is Forecasted to Reach US$ 1.4 Billion in 2032, Says Stratview Research

Detroit, March 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global aircraft screw market is projected to witness a growth rate of 3.9% annually from 2024 to 2032, with an anticipated size of US$ 1.4 billion by 2032, according to an analysis by Stratview Research.



Stratview Research, a global market research firm, has launched a report on the global aircraft screw market, which provides a comprehensive outlook of the global and regional industry forecast, current & emerging trends, segment analysis, competitive landscape, & more.



Report Highlights

Market Size in 2032 (billion US$) 1.4 Growth (CAGR) 3.9% during 2024-2032 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Trend Period 2018-2022 Base Year 2023 Number of Segments Covered 5 Number of Tables & Graphs 100+ Country-Level Market Assessment 20



Segment Insights on the Aircraft Screw Market:

The global aircraft screw market is segmented based on aircraft type, material type, application type, end-user type, and region.

Based on aircraft type - The aircraft screws market is segmented into commercial aircraft, regional aircraft, helicopters, military aircraft, and general aviation. Commercial aircraft are projected to remain both the dominant and fastest-growing aircraft type in the market throughout the forecast period. This dominance is attributed to their larger and more complex structures, which require a significantly higher number of fasteners compared to other aircraft types. Market growth is further driven by increasing production rates of major aircraft programs such as the B737 and A320, the entry of new manufacturers like COMAC and Irkut, and the expanding global aircraft fleet size.



Based on the material type – The aircraft screws market is segmented into titanium, steel, and other materials. Titanium is expected to remain the dominant and fastest-growing material type in the aircraft screws market over the next eight years. This growth is driven by the increasing use of titanium in screw manufacturing, replacing traditional steel and aluminum screws. Titanium provides substantial weight-saving benefits and superior corrosion resistance, making it a preferred material compared to other alternatives.

Based on the application type - The application type, the aircraft screws market is segmented into airframe, engine, flight control surfaces, interiors, and others. The airframe is projected to remain the largest demand generator for screws in aircraft throughout the forecast period. The fuselage and wings, which cover a vast surface area, require thousands of screws, making the airframe the most dominant segment in the market.

Based on the end-user type - The market is bifurcated into OE and aftermarket sales. OE sales are expected to remain the largest and fastest-growing segment of the market during the forecast period. The production of aircraft requires a significant number of screws, and the increasing aircraft production is anticipated to drive market growth in the coming years.



Which Region Shows the Most Promising Growth Forecast and Opportunity?

The analysis suggests that North America is expected to remain the largest market for aircraft screws during the forecast period. This growth outlook is majorly attributed to the following:

The region is the manufacturing hub of the aircraft industry. It hosts a range of aircraft OEMs, tier suppliers, screw manufacturers, and distributors, including major companies such as Boeing, Lockheed Martin, Bell Helicopter, Gulfstream Aerospace Corporation, and The Cessna Aircraft Company.

The USA, in particular, is the largest market for aircraft screws, both in North America and globally, driving substantial demand for screws.

Likewise, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to experience the highest growth during the same period, driven by rising demand for screws fueled by the establishment of new manufacturing facilities by aircraft OEMs and tier suppliers in the region. China and India are the key growth drivers for the Asia-Pacific aircraft screws market, as these economies continue to generate significant demand for commercial aircraft to accommodate increasing passenger traffic.



Aircraft Screw Market Drivers:

Some of the key drivers listed in the report are given below.

The growing demand for lightweight, high-performance materials in aerospace manufacturing. Increasing air passenger traffic and rising aircraft production fuel the need for reliable fastening solutions.

Advancements in screw design, such as corrosion resistance and enhanced durability, further boost adoption. The push for fuel-efficient aircraft also encourages manufacturers to use precision-engineered components.

Additionally, the expansion of the defense sector and rising investments in next-generation aircraft contribute to market growth. Stringent safety regulations and the need for regular maintenance and retrofitting of aging fleets further propel the demand for aircraft screws.



Top 5 Companies in the Aircraft Screw Market:

The market is moderately concentrated, with the presence of some key regional and global players. The development of lightweight and durable screws, forming strategic alliances with aircraft OEMs, and execution of mergers & acquisitions are the key strategies adopted by the major players to gain a competitive edge in the market. Stratview Research has identified the following companies as the top market players.

Howmet Aerospace

TriMas Corporation

Precision Castparts Corp.

LISI Aerospace

Stanley Black and Decker, Inc.

Avantus Aerospace



What Deliverables Will You Get in This Report?

Key questions this report answers Relevant contents in the report How big is the sales opportunity? In-depth analysis of the Aircraft Screw Market How lucrative is the future? Market forecast and trend data and emerging trends Which regions offer the best sales opportunities? Global, regional, and country-level historical data and forecasts Which are the most attractive market segments? Market segment analysis and forecast Who are the top players and their market positioning? Competitive landscape analysis, Market share analysis How complex is the business environment? Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST analysis, Life cycle analysis What are the factors affecting the market? Drivers & challenges Will I get the information on my specific requirements? 10% free customization



