Military Cargo Drone Market is Forecasted to Reach US$ 7,304 Million in 2035, Says Stratview Research

Detroit, March 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global military cargo drone market is projected to witness a growth rate of 90.7% annually from 2024 to 2035, with an anticipated size of US$ 7,304 million by 2035, according to an analysis by Stratview Research.



Stratview Research, a global market research firm, has launched a report on the global military cargo drone market, which provides a comprehensive outlook of the global and regional industry forecast, current & emerging trends, segment analysis, competitive landscape, & more.



Report Highlights

Market Size in 2035 (million US$) 7,304 Growth (CAGR) 90.7% during 2024-2035 Forecast Period 2024-2035 Trend Period 2018-2022 Base Year 2023 Number of Segments Covered 3 Number of Tables & Graphs 100+ Country-Level Market Assessment 20



Segment Insights on the Military Cargo Drone Market:

The global military cargo drone market is segmented based on propulsion type, payload capacity type, and region.

Based on propulsion type: The market is segmented into hybrid cargo drones, electric cargo drones, and fuel-based cargo drones. Hybrid propulsion drones are poised to lead the military cargo drone market by 2035. Continued advancements in hybrid propulsion technology, including battery energy density, electric motor efficiency, and power management systems, will further enhance performance and reliability to reduce range anxiety during missions. With the benefits of both traditional fuel engines and electric propulsion, hybrid propulsion offers extended range and endurance.

Based on payload capacity type: The market is segmented into <10 kg, 10-50 kg, and >50 kg. >50 kg of payload capacities held the largest share of the market. Military operations often involve transporting heavy payloads, such as equipment or supplies. Cargo drones with higher payload capacities are better suited to meet these demanding requirements. Larger payload capacities result in more efficient transportation of goods, reducing the number of trips needed to transport the same amount of cargo. Regulatory agencies are increasingly recognizing the potential benefits of larger cargo drones for various applications, leading to the development of regulations and guidelines that facilitate their safe and legal operation in airspace.



Which Region Shows the Most Promising Growth Forecast and Opportunity?

The analysis suggests that North America is expected to maintain its reign over the forecast period. This growth outlook is majorly attributed to the following–

The dominance of North America is underpinned by several factors, including robust technological infrastructure, substantial defense spending, and a strong regulatory framework.

North America boasts advanced technological infrastructure and research capabilities, fostering innovation and development.

The US, in particular, allocates substantial budgets for defense and military modernization programs to drive innovation and advancement in technology, increasing payload capacity and range.



Military Cargo Drone Market Drivers:

The army’s autonomous aerial resupply vision.

Rising global military expenditure.

The significant advantages of cargo drones over traditional methods.

Increased demand for rapid and cost-effective military logistics.



Top Companies in the Military Cargo Drone Market:

Numerous players are striving to make a significant impact by meeting stringent military standards. Securing military contracts remains the primary focus for all companies. Partnerships and collaborations are crucial for success in the market. Companies are joining forces to create the supply chain and pool knowledge, to reinforce their position in the industry. The current military cargo drone market lacks a distinct supply chain and is poised to leverage the supply chain of the aerospace & defense industry. Stratview Research has identified the following companies as the top market players:

Malloy Aeronautics

Kaman Corporation

Elroy Air

MightyFly

Airspace Experience Technologies

Aergility Corporation

Leidos and Phenix Solution

Phoenix Wings

Moog



