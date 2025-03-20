Arcadis acquires WSP Infrastructure Engineering GmbH, strengthening its position in the attractive German rail market

Amsterdam, 20 March 2025 – Arcadis, a global leader in intelligence-driven sustainable design, engineering, and consultancy solutions, has announced the acquisition of WSP Infrastructure Engineering GmbH, a 160-people strong, German based engineering firm specialized in rail infrastructure, signaling, structural engineering and software development.

This acquisition will double Arcadis’ presence in the German rail market, strengthening its position for growth. WSP Infrastructure Engineering GmbH is known for its strong capabilities in German rail design and engineering and holds critical pre-qualifications for framework agreements with Deutsche Bahn. These are complementary to Arcadis’ current activities in the German rail market and will unlock significant new revenue opportunities through a more streamlined project delivery, supported by global collaboration and the capacity and expertise within Arcadis’ Global Excellence Centers.

The German rail infrastructure market is a key growth priority for Arcadis as it is poised for strong structural growth from an €86 billion investment plan in existing rail infrastructure over 2020-2029. In addition, Deutsche Bahn has identified a need for up to €150 billion by 2034 to modernize the existing rail network, rehabilitate key corridors, and lay the foundations for digitalization following the recently announced plans to increase investments in German infrastructure through a €500 billion infrastructure fund over the next decade.

Alan Brookes, Arcadis’ CEO said: “This acquisition strengthens Arcadis’ position in the attractive German rail market. Our recent success in Energy Transition, Industrial Manufacturing, and Mobility, along with recent expansion into the data center sector, has solidified our strong Engineering and Consulting presence in Germany. By integrating this additional expertise and connecting it into our European rail network capabilities we will accelerate our Mobility business and meet the rising demand for infrastructure, reinforcing our commitment to sustainable, future-ready transport solutions."

Arcadis is a global leader in intelligence-driven sustainable design, engineering, and consultancy solutions for natural and built assets. We help clients make sustainable choices by combining digital innovation, human expertise, and future-focused skills across environment, energy, water, buildings, transport, and infrastructure sectors. Going beyond traditional design, engineering, and consultancy, we use data-driven insights to deliver tailored solutions in the spaces and environments we shape together. With over 35,000 people, we unite global expertise to tackle challenges like climate, energy affordability, and livable cities, improving quality of life through our presence in 30+ countries. In 2024, we achieved €5.0 billion in gross revenues. Learn more at www.arcadis.com

