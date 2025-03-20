Commercial Drone Market is Forecasted to Reach US$ 17.7 Billion in 2032, Says Stratview Research

Detroit, March 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global commercial drone market is projected to witness a growth rate of 12.3% annually from 2024 to 2032, with an anticipated size of US$ 17.7 billion by 2032, according to an analysis by Stratview Research.



Stratview Research, a global market research firm, has launched a report on the global commercial drone market, which provides a comprehensive outlook of the global and regional industry forecast, current & emerging trends, segment analysis, competitive landscape, & more.



Click here to get a free sample of the report:

https://www.stratviewresearch.com/Request-Sample/2588/Commercial-Drone-Market.html#form



Report Highlights

Market Size in 2032 (billion US$) 17.7 Growth (CAGR) 12.3% during 2024-2032 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Trend Period 2018-2022 Base Year 2023 Number of Segments Covered 4 Number of Tables & Graphs 100+ Country-Level Market Assessment 20



Segment Insights on the Commercial Drone Market:

The global commercial drone market is segmented based on end-use type, application type, product type, and region.



Based on end-use type – The market is segmented into agriculture, delivery & logistics, media & entertainment, building & construction, general, photography/real estate, energy, insurance, and others. Agriculture leads the commercial drone business due to its transformative applications in precision farming, crop monitoring, and resource optimization. Their ability to cover large areas quickly while providing actionable data through multispectral and thermal imaging enhances productivity and sustainability, making them invaluable for modern agriculture. Delivery & logistics is the fastest-growing segment, propelling the market toward remarkable growth and transformation. The surge in global e-commerce has created a high demand for efficient and faster delivery solutions, especially for last-mile logistics.



Based on application type – The commercial drone market is segmented into filming & photography, inspection & maintenance, mapping & surveying, precision agriculture, surveillance & monitoring, and others. Surveillance and monitoring are the most widely used applications in the market, mainly due to their use across industries such as agriculture, building and construction, energy, and insurance. Precision agriculture with drones enhances productivity, promotes sustainable farming practices, and supports better decision-making through detailed and timely data. Precision agriculture advances as drones on 500 million hectares reduce chemical use by 47,000 tons and emissions by 25.72 million tons, promoting sustainable farming.

Based on product type – The commercial drone market is segmented into rotary blade drones, fixed-wing drones, and hybrid drones. Rotary blade drones are the dominant product type in the market due to their versatility, maneuverability, ability to hover, and suitability for diverse applications like surveillance, inspection, and photography. Hybrid drones are the fastest-growing segment in the market due to their combined advantages of fixed-wing efficiency and rotary-wing versatility, making them ideal for diverse applications like delivery and inspection.



To know the most attractive segments, click here for a free sample of the report:

https://www.stratviewresearch.com/Request-Sample/2588/Commercial-Drone-Market.html#form



Which Region Shows the Most Promising Growth Forecast and Opportunity?

The analysis suggests that Asia-Pacific is anticipated to maintain its position as the largest market for commercial drones throughout the forecast period. This growth outlook is majorly attributed to the following:

Asia-Pacific is likely to remain the largest market until 2032. China is the key player in the region and a drone manufacturing hub.

Key Chinese players are DJI Technology Co., Ltd., JOUAV Automation Tech Co., Ltd, Yuneec International Co. Ltd., Beijing TT Aviation Technology LTD, and others.

The extensive farmland area in Asia-Pacific creates the need for precision agriculture, which is another major reason for Asia-Pacific’s market dominance.



Commercial Drone Market Drivers:

Some of the key drivers listed in the report are given below.

Increasing venture capital investments in drone startups and collaborations between companies to advance drone technologies.

Innovations like AI-powered autonomy, longer battery life, advanced sensors like LiDAR, and 5G connectivity are expanding drones' capabilities.

Additionally, the rise of global e-commerce and the benefits of drones in agriculture, such as efficient spraying and monitoring, further fuel market demand.



Top 10 Companies in the Commercial Drone Market:

The global market is consolidated primarily due to the presence of major players like DJI Technology Co., Ltd in the market, which allows the company to benefit from economies of scale, enabling it to offer drones at lower prices than its competitors in this price-sensitive market. Stratview Research has identified the following companies as the top market players:

DJI Technology Co., Ltd

Yuneec International

Parrot Drone SAS

Skydio Inc.

AeroVironment, Inc.

Draganfly Innovations Inc

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc

JOUAV Automation Tech Co., Ltd

Teal Drones, Inc.

Ehang Holdings Limited



What Deliverables Will You Get in This Report?

Key questions this report answers Relevant contents in the report How big is the sales opportunity? In-depth analysis of the Commercial Drone Market How lucrative is the future? Market forecast and trend data and emerging trends Which regions offer the best sales opportunities? Global, regional, and country-level historical data and forecasts Which are the most attractive market segments? Market segment analysis and forecast Who are the top players and their market positioning? Competitive landscape analysis, Market share analysis How complex is the business environment? Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST analysis, Life cycle analysis What are the factors affecting the market? Drivers & challenges Will I get the information on my specific requirements? 10% free customization



For Customization or Any Other Queries, Get in Touch with Our Industry Experts at - sales@stratviewresearch.com



Related Reports:



About us:

Stratview Research is a global market research firm that highly specializes in aerospace & defense, chemicals, and a few other industries.

It launches a limited number of reports annually on the above-mentioned specializations. Thorough analysis and accurate forecasts in this report enable the readers to take convincing business decisions.

Stratview Research has been helping companies meet their global and regional growth objectives by offering customized research services. These include market assessment, due diligence, opportunity screening, voice of customer analysis, market entry strategies, and more.

Are you looking for any specific data customized to your objectives? We are just an email away.