Calling All Smart Cities & IoT Innovators: 2025 Future Digital Awards Now Open

BASINGSTOKE, United Kingdom, March 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Juniper Research is pleased to announce that entries are now open for the Future Digital Awards for Smart Cities & IoT Innovation 2025.

Since 2008, the Future Digital Awards have recognised technology companies at the forefront of their respective fields: those delivering imaginative, innovative products or services that have the potential to radically disrupt their markets, and provide significant benefits to consumers and enterprises worldwide.

This year’s awards cover the following categories:

IoT Innovation

eSIM Management Platform Innovation

AI in IoT Innovation of the Year

Private Cellular Network Innovation

Enterprise IoT Solution

Best Cloud Solution in IoT

Sustainable IoT Initiative of the Year

IoT Security

Best IoT Device Management Platform

Best IoT Security Solution

Quantum Key Distribution Solution

IoT Security Company of the Year

Sustainability & Smart Cities Innovation

Best Shared Mobility Platform

Best Intelligent Traffic Systems Solution

Datacentre Sustainability Innovation

Best Smart Building Platform

Smart Grid Innovation

Smart City of the Year

Smart Energy Storage Innovation



Judges’ Choice

IoT Mover & Shaker

Sustainable Technology Leadership

Companies can apply by clicking HERE. There is no fee to enter. The nominations period closes on Friday 2nd May 2025, with all winners to be announced in June.

See the full list of categories: https://www.juniperresearch.com/awards/smart-cities-iot-innovation-awards

Apply using the entry form: https://www.juniperresearch.com/awards/smart-cities-iot-innovation-awards/enter-now

Juniper Research has, for two decades, provided market intelligence and advisory services to the global technology sector, retained by many of the world’s leading intermediaries and providers.

For further details, please contact Sam Smith, Press Relations

T: +44(0)1256 830002

E: sam.smith@juniperresearch.com