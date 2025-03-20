Medical Packaging Films Market is Forecasted to Reach US$ 16 Billion in 2030, Says Stratview Research

Detroit, March 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global medical packaging films market is projected to witness a growth rate of 4.4% annually from 2024 to 2030, with an anticipated size of US$ 16 billion by 2030, according to an analysis by Stratview Research.



Stratview Research, a global market research firm has launched a report on the global medical packaging films market which provides a comprehensive outlook of the global and regional industry forecast, current & emerging trends, segment analysis, competitive landscape, & more.



Click here to get a free sample of the report:

https://www.stratviewresearch.com/Request-Sample/3805/medical-packaging-films-market.html#form



Report Highlights

Market Size in 2030 (billion US$) 16 Growth (CAGR) 4.4% during 2024-2030 Forecast Period 2024-2030 Trend Period 2018-2022 Base Year 2023 Number of Segments Covered 4 Number of Tables & Graphs 100+ Country-Level Market Assessment 20



Segment Insights on the Medical Packaging Films Market:

The global medical packaging films market is segmented based on material type, product type, application type, and region.

Based on material type – The medical packaging films market is segmented into plastic (Polyethylene, Polypropylene, Polyvinyl Chloride, Others) and Aluminum. Plastic is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. Plastics are suitable for a wide range of packaging formats, including blister packs, pouches, and lidding films, and can be tailored with different layers and properties to meet specific packaging needs, such as easy-peel, re-sealability, and tamper-evidence. These polymer films show the high scalability and elastic variety of production which is a big advantage during manufacturing processes for medical devices and drugs. Some of the plastic films have exceptional properties of being resistant to moisture, oxygen, and light, and they work great in barriers between medical products and such contaminants that embarrass their integrity or promote the growth of microbes. Among Polyethylene (PE), Polypropylene (PP), Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC), and other materials, Polyethylene (PE) is the most widely used material for medical packaging films. Polyethylene (PE) offers effective barrier protection against moisture and gases, which is crucial for preserving the sterility and quality of medical products. PE is also cost-effective, versatile, and provides a good balance of flexibility and strength. It is widely used in the production of bags, pouches, and lidding films for packaging various medical products such as syringes, catheters, and diagnostic kits. The ease of use, adaptability, and efficiency of plastic make it the obvious choice for solutions in the medical packaging films industry for the foreseeable future.

Based on product type – The market is segmented into high-barrier films (metalized films and coated films), co-extruded films, and formed films (thermoformed films and cold-formed films). High-barrier films in the product segment are anticipated to be the leading product type in the market during the forecast period. High-barrier films provide excellent protection against moisture, oxygen, and other gases. This is crucial for maintaining the sterility and efficacy of sensitive medical products, such as pharmaceuticals and medical devices. Many medical products, especially pharmaceuticals, can be sensitive to light, which can lead to degradation of active ingredients. Metalized high-barrier films offer effective light protection, ensuring product stability and longevity. High-barrier films are used in various applications, including blister packs, pouches, sachets, and lidding films, making them versatile for different packaging needs. High-barrier films can be tailored with specific coatings and metallizations to achieve the desired barrier properties, mechanical strength, and other functional characteristics needed for specific medical products. The field of material science is constantly advancing, particularly in the development of high-barrier films, which are extremely effective for medical packaging. Ongoing research aims to keep up with the latest technological advancements in barriers, printability, and environmentally friendly solutions. As the demand for eco-friendly options continues to grow, the excellent performance and versatility of high-barrier films have solidified the plastic industry's dominance in medical packaging for the foreseeable future.

Based on application type – The market is segmented into blister packs, bags & pouches, lidding, sachets, wraps, labels, and laminates. Blister packs are anticipated to be the dominant application in the market during the forecast period. The rising prevalence of chronic diseases, an aging population, and increased access to healthcare are driving the demand for pharmaceuticals, which in turn boosts the need for blister packaging. Blister packs provide a strong barrier against moisture, contaminants, and environmental factors, ensuring the integrity and efficacy of the packaged products. Each unit dose is sealed separately, preventing cross-contamination and ensuring that the product remains protected until the point of use. Furthermore, blister packs are efficient for storage and transportation. They are small in size, taking up minimal storage space, and are designed to minimize transportation costs. Their versatility in pack sizes, along with cost-effective manufacturing for high-volume production, solidifies their position as market leaders.



To know the most attractive segments, click here for a free sample of the report:

https://www.stratviewresearch.com/Request-Sample/3805/medical-packaging-films-market.html#form



Which Region Shows the Most Promising Growth Forecast and Opportunity?

The analysis suggests that North America is projected to be the largest market for medical packaging films during the forecast period. This growth outlook is majorly attributed to the following–

North America is the largest market for medical packaging films due to its advanced healthcare infrastructure, stringent regulatory standards, high demand for pharmaceuticals and medical devices, technological advancements, and the presence of major market players.

North America, particularly the United States and Canada, boasts an advanced and well-established healthcare infrastructure that demands high-quality medical packaging to ensure the safety and efficacy of medical products.

North America has stringent regulatory standards for medical packaging, such as those set by the FDA (Food and Drug Administration) in the US. This ensures the use of high-quality packaging materials to meet safety and efficacy requirements.

An aging population in North America leads to increased demand for pharmaceuticals and medical devices, which in turn drives the need for effective packaging solutions. The prevalence of chronic diseases such as diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, and cancer increases the demand for medications and medical products, requiring reliable packaging.

Likewise, Asia-Pacific, on the other hand, is the fastest-growing market driven by expanding healthcare infrastructure, a burgeoning pharmaceutical industry, a rising population, and healthcare needs. Rapid investment in healthcare infrastructure in emerging economies such as China, India, and Southeast Asian countries is driving the demand for medical packaging films. Countries like China and India are major hubs for pharmaceutical manufacturing, producing a significant share of global medications, which require extensive packaging solutions.



Medical Packaging Films Market Drivers:

Some of the key drivers listed in the report are given below.

The rising prevalence of chronic diseases, an aging population, and increased access to healthcare services are driving the demand for pharmaceuticals, which in turn boosts the need for medical packaging films.

Stringent regulatory standards for pharmaceutical and medical packaging, such as those set by the FDA and EMA, ensure the use of high-quality packaging materials to meet safety and efficacy requirements.

Expansion of the pharmaceutical manufacturing sector, particularly in emerging economies, increases the demand for medical packaging films. The growth in the production and consumption of generic drugs also drives the need for cost-effective and reliable packaging solutions.



Top Companies in the Medical Packaging Films Market:

The market is partially consolidated with a few players occupying a 25-30% share. Most of the major players compete in some of the governing factors including price, service offerings, regional presence, etc. Stratview Research has identified the following companies as the top market players (arranged alphabetically).

Amcor Plc

Aptar Group Inc.

Berry Global Group Inc.

Constantia Flexibles

Covestro AG

Honeywell International Inc

Huhtamaki Oyj

Klockner Pentaplast Group

Sealed Air Corporation

Uflex Limited

Weigao Group

Wipak Group



What Deliverables Will You Get in this Report?

Key questions this report answers Relevant contents in the report How big is the sales opportunity? In-depth analysis of the Medical Packaging Films Market How lucrative is the future? Market forecast and trend data and emerging trends Which regions offer the best sales opportunities? Global, regional, and country-level historical data and forecasts Which are the most attractive market segments? Market segment analysis and forecast Who are the top players and their market positioning? Competitive landscape analysis, Market share analysis How complex is the business environment? Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST analysis, Life cycle analysis What are the factors affecting the market? Drivers & challenges Will I get the information on my specific requirements? 10% free customization



For Customization or Any Other Queries, Get in Touch with Our Industry Experts at - sales@stratviewresearch.com



Related Reports:



About us –

Stratview Research is a global market research firm that highly specializes in aerospace & defense, chemicals, and a few other industries.

It launches a limited number of reports annually on the above-mentioned specializations. Thorough analysis and accurate forecasts in this report enable the readers to take convincing business decisions.

Stratview Research has been helping companies meet their global and regional growth objectives by offering customized research services. These include market assessment, due diligence, opportunity screening, voice of customer analysis, market entry strategies, and more.

Are you looking for any specific data customized to your objectives? We are just a mail away.