Director Shareholdings





Diversified Energy Company PLC (LSE: DEC) (NYSE: DEC) announces that on March 18-19, 2025, members of the Company’s Board of Director’s (the “Board”) transacted in ordinary shares of 20p each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares").

Members of the Board transacting in Ordinary Shares included:

David Johnson, Non-Executive Chair of the Board

David J. Turner, Jr., Independent Non-Executive Director

Details of the Board member transactions in Ordinary Shares and the resulting positions in the Ordinary Shares of the Company are as follows:

Name Activity

Date Activity

Type Number

of shares Trading

Venue Average

Price David Johnson 3/18/2025 Buy 1,250 LSE £10.20 David J. Turner, Jr. 3/19/2025 Buy 15,000 NYSE $13.19



Following the transactions, the total interest and per cent of the Company’s total issued share capital (“ISC”) of the aforesaid Board members may be found in the table below:

Name Total

Shareholdings % of ISC David Johnson 25,000 0.031% David J. Turner, Jr. 48,087 0.059%



For further information please contact:

Diversified Energy Company PLC +1 973 856 2757 Doug Kris dkris@dgoc.com Senior Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications www.div.energy FTI Consulting dec@fticonsulting.com U.S. & UK Financial Public Relations



About Diversified Energy Company PLC

Diversified is a leading publicly traded energy company focused on natural gas and liquids production, transport, marketing, and well retirement. Through our differentiated strategy, we acquire existing, long-life assets and invest in them to improve environmental and operational performance until retiring those assets in a safe and environmentally secure manner. Recognized by ratings agencies and organizations for our sustainability leadership, this solutions-oriented, stewardship approach makes Diversified the Right Company at the Right Time to responsibly produce energy, deliver reliable free cash flow, and generate shareholder value.

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name



David Johnson 2 Reason for the notification



a) Position/status



Non-Executive Chair of the Board b) Initial notification/Amendment



Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer

or auction monitor a) Name



Diversified Energy Company PLC b) LEI



213800YR9TFRVHPGOS67 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each

type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been

conducted a) Description of the financial

instrument, type of instrument Ordinary Shares of 20 pence each Identification code



GB00BQHP5P93 b) Nature of the transaction



Purchase of Ordinary Shares c) Price(s) and volumes(s)



Price(s) Volume(s) £10.20 1,250 d) Aggregated information



Aggregated volume



1,250 Price



£10.20 e) Date of the transaction



March 18, 2025 f) Place of the transaction



London Stock Exchange (XLON)



