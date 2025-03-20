Director Shareholdings

Diversified Energy Company PLC (LSE: DEC) (NYSE: DEC) announces that on March 18-19, 2025, members of the Company’s Board of Director’s (the “Board”) transacted in ordinary shares of 20p each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares").

Members of the Board transacting in Ordinary Shares included:

  • David Johnson, Non-Executive Chair of the Board
  • David J. Turner, Jr., Independent Non-Executive Director

Details of the Board member transactions in Ordinary Shares and the resulting positions in the Ordinary Shares of the Company are as follows:

NameActivity
Date		Activity
Type		Number
of shares		Trading
Venue		Average
Price
David Johnson3/18/2025Buy1,250LSE£10.20
David J. Turner, Jr.3/19/2025Buy15,000NYSE$13.19


Following the transactions, the total interest and per cent of the Company’s total issued share capital (“ISC”) of the aforesaid Board members may be found in the table below:

 NameTotal
Shareholdings		% of ISC 
 David Johnson25,0000.031% 
 David J. Turner, Jr.48,0870.059% 


About Diversified Energy Company PLC

Diversified is a leading publicly traded energy company focused on natural gas and liquids production, transport, marketing, and well retirement. Through our differentiated strategy, we acquire existing, long-life assets and invest in them to improve environmental and operational performance until retiring those assets in a safe and environmentally secure manner. Recognized by ratings agencies and organizations for our sustainability leadership, this solutions-oriented, stewardship approach makes Diversified the Right Company at the Right Time to responsibly produce energy, deliver reliable free cash flow, and generate shareholder value.

