Danske Bank A/S, transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities

20 March 2025

Notification no. 18/2025

Transactions made by persons obliged to report transactions to the Danish FSA and Nasdaq Copenhagen, cf. the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

For further details, please find the attached template for notifications and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.

The notifications relates to conditional shares granted to members of the Executive Leadership Team, as part of performance-based remuneration for previous financial years, which have been transferred to their respective accounts.





Danske Bank

Contact: Stefan Kailay Wind, Head of Press Relations, tel. +45 45 14 14 00

Attachments