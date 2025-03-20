German Businesses Spend 55 Days Filling Each Vacancy According to Analysis by SmartRecruiters

BERLIN, March 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Analysis of over 5.1 million online job applications in Germany reveals that the median time to fill a vacancy is 55 days, and each vacancy attracts 48 applicants. The research by SmartRecruiters, the recruiting AI company, also reveals that 5.4% of the 48 applicants typically get invited to interview, resulting in 1.4% receiving job offers. Globally, companies using AI fill vacancies 26% faster than those not using it.

In terms of the recruitment process, the data reveals that job applications in Germany are on average, reviewed in 8 days, with interviews taking place 20 days after applications are received. Individual applicants in Germany are 40% more likely to receive an invitation for an interview than the global average.

The research examined 89 million job applications across Australia, France, Germany, the United States, and the United Kingdom. According to the study, 91% of job offers in Germany are accepted. Internal hires account for 12% of vacancies filled – which is 50% higher than the global average - and 6% are filled through referrals.

Rebecca Carr, CEO of SmartRecruiters said: “The way that German businesses manage talent acquisition continues to evolve. There is increasing adoption of AI to streamline the process, making it more efficient and effective and ensuring that the candidate experience reflects the employer’s values while being compliant with employment legislation.

The data shows that due to lower overall application volume per role, German businesses are more likely than employers in the United States, Australia, France, and the United Kingdom to interview a candidate. A thorough evaluation process means that it takes 45% longer to fill roles in Germany than the global average.”

This study is part of SmartRecruiters’ newly established annual hiring benchmark report, which will provide year-over-year insights into hiring trends, recruitment efficiency, and internal mobility across key global markets. SmartRecruiters analysed 12 months of aggregated, anonymised application data processed through its applicant tracking system from September 2023 through August 2024.

