[Latest] Global Medical Radioisotopes Market Size/Share Worth USD 1382 Million by 2034 at a 6.34% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth, Growth Rate, Value)

Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled "Medical Radioisotopes Market Size, Trends and Insights By Type (Tc-99m, Cobalt-60, Iodine Radioisotopes), By Application (Nuclear Therapy, Equipment Radioactive Source, Diagnosis, Others), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2025 – 2034" in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Medical Radioisotopes Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 745 Million in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 803 Million in 2025 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 1382 Million by 2034, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 6.34% during the forecast period 2025 to 2034.”

Medical Radioisotopes Market Overview

Giant demand for the global medical radioisotopes market: a few key insights. Introducing Therefore, the growth of the global medical radioisotopes market is expected to be forceful with growing applications in diagnostics and therapeutics. Increasing incidence of chronic diseases like cancer and cardiovascular disorders is increasing the demand for the medical radioisotopes, especially in nuclear medicine.

These isotopes are vital for imaging modalities such as PET and SPECT, facilitating the early diagnosis and appropriate management of diseases. Tc-99m is one of the most used isotopes, with this isotope representing over 80% of all nuclear medicine procedures worldwide.

Market driving factors include the expansion of nuclear medicine infrastructure, increasing government investments, and advancements in technology for isotope production. The United States, Canada, and Germany are countries with powerful nuclear medicine institutions guaranteeing radioisotope supply for diagnosis and therapy.

The increasing demand for personalized medicine is creating new opportunities for medical radioisotopes, especially theragnostic applications that combine diagnosis and therapy. Lutetium-177 (Lu-177) recently transitioned into a revolutionary isotope for prostate and neuroendocrine tumor-targeted radiopharmaceutical therapy.

New developments in isotope production technologies are also changing the face of the industry. An example includes cyclotron-based production, which is proving to be a practical solution for the sustainable supply of medical isotopes and an alternative to reactor-based methods.

One company leading the charge is ARTMS, a Canadian firm that has created a cyclotron-based method for generating Tc-99m and now allows for a reduction in reliance on aging nuclear reactors while also providing a sustainable solution to supply chain concerns.

In Europe, research institutes are investigating the use of cyclotrons for Actinium-225 production, which shows promise in targeted alpha therapy for treating cancer. A tsunami of new radiopharmaceutical treatments is coming to the clinics during the forecast period.

North America dominated the global market owing to high healthcare expenditure, huge research activities, and the presence of top players such as Lantheus Holdings, Cardinal Health, and NorthStar Medical Radioisotopes. Key players in the market are additionally benefitting from government initiatives intended to increase the local production of radioisotopes.

As an example, in 2023 the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) announced a $30 million grant to strengthen the domestic medical radioisotope supply chain and decrease reliance on external sources. In parallel, European countries are investing in cyclotron-based production technology to reduce supply chain risks related to aging nuclear reactors.

Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing market owing to rising adoption of nuclear medicine, increasing healthcare expenditure, and growing awareness towards the benefits of early detection of disease through advanced imaging systems. With the expansion of nuclear medicine in China, Japan, and India, the cases are growing in this region, and countries are studying them in detail.

The competitive landscape of the medical radioisotopes market is also impacted by strategic collaborations and product launchings. However, key producers are themselves joining hands to increase their production capacities and reach. In 2023, Cardinal Health joined TerraPower Isotopes to begin large-scale production of Actinium-225 to support theranostics needs out of its Center for Theranostics Advancement in Indianapolis.

Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2025 USD 803 Million Projected Market Size in 2034 USD 1382 Million Market Size in 2024 USD 745 Million CAGR Growth Rate 6.34% CAGR Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025-2034 Key Segment By Type, Application and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfil your requirements for research.

The competitive landscape includes key innovators, after-market service providers, and market giants, as well as niche players, who are studied and analyzed extensively for their strengths, weaknesses as well as value-addition prospects. In addition, this report covers key player profiling, market shares, mergers and acquisitions, consequent market fragmentation, new trends, and dynamics in partnerships.

The competitive landscape includes key innovators, after-market service providers, and market giants, as well as niche players, who are studied and analyzed extensively for their strengths, weaknesses as well as value-addition prospects. In addition, this report covers key player profiling, market shares, mergers and acquisitions, consequent market fragmentation, new trends, and dynamics in partnerships.

Medical Radioisotopes Market Regional Analysis

The North America region is expected to have the maximum share in the Global Medical Radioisotopes market, owing to the well-established nuclear medicine infrastructure, high healthcare expenditure, and a strong presence of the key market players. This has resulted in advanced research facilities around the region, the availability of government funding and strategic collaborations for producing radioisotopes.

The US leads the market, driven by the increased uptake of PET and SPECT imaging, greater need for Technetium-99m (Tc-99m), and rising uses of imaging in oncology and cardiology. Also, major companies like Lantheus Holdings, Cardinal Health and NorthStar Medical Radioisotopes provide a consistent supply chain.

Furthermore, Other regions, including Europe, possess a notable aspect because of strong governmental support for nuclear modernization and cyclotron-based isotope production, while Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing market owing to developing healthcare infrastructure, an increasing chronic disease burden, and growing the adoption of nuclear medicine, particularly in countries like China, Japan, and India.

Nonetheless, supply chain constraints and regulatory issues in developing areas moderately lag their market growth versus North America.

List of the prominent players in the Medical Radioisotopes Market:

List of the prominent players in the Medical Radioisotopes Market:

Abbott Laboratories

Advanced Accelerator Applications (AAA)

Lantheus Holdings

Siemens Healthineers

Eli Lilly

Sanofi

Orano

Rosatom

Mediso

Advanced Cyclotron Systems

GE Healthcare

Cardinal Health

Curium

IBA Radiopharma Solutions

NorthStar Medical Radioisotopes

BWX Technologies

Shine Medical Technologies

NTP Radioisotopes

Isotopia Molecular Imaging

Eckert & Ziegler

Telix Pharmaceuticals

Others

The Medical Radioisotopes Market is segmented as follows:

By Type

Tc-99m

Cobalt-60

Iodine Radioisotopes

By Application

Nuclear Therapy

Equipment Radioactive Source

Diagnosis

Others

Regional Coverage:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Russia

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Taiwan

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

