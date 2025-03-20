MEXC Dominates Token Listings with Highest Success Rate and Speed – TokenInsight Report





VICTORIA, Seychelles, March 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MEXC , a global cryptocurrency exchange, has reaffirmed its leadership in token listings, surpassing competitors in speed, volume, and market positioning, according to the latest TokenInsight Crypto Exchange report. Covering the period from November 1, 2024, to February 15, 2025, the report provides key insights into how centralized exchanges (CEXs) adapt to shifting market narratives during the latest bull run and how these changes influence their listing strategies.

Key Takeaways

MEXC ranked first in spot listings, with 461 new tokens added.

added. The report recognized MEXC as a "Trend Capturer," citing the strong performance of its early-listed tokens.

citing the strong performance of its early-listed tokens. MEXC led in the conversion success rate (82.46%) for memecoin listings.

for memecoin listings. The exchange listed TRUMP just 2 hours and 20 minutes after its initial on-chain liquidity injection—far ahead of competitors.

just after its initial on-chain liquidity injection—far ahead of competitors. MEXC was among the first exchanges to list major trend-driven tokens, including PNUT, CHILLGUY, AIXBT, BIO, RIFSOL, TRUMP, and VINE.



MEXC Leads in Token Listings and Market Agility

Over the past three months, MEXC has listed 461 new spot trading pairs—1.5 times more than Gate.io and 4.5 times more than Bitget—demonstrating its superior ability to capture market momentum. The exchange has maintained a consistent two-week listing cycle, ensuring that traders gain early access to promising assets before they reach mainstream markets.

This agility is particularly evident in key industry trends, as MEXC has emerged as the first major exchange to list tokens tied to the four dominant narratives of the current market: Meme, DeSci, AI Agent, and Celebrity Tokens.

A Leader in Early Listings

The TokenInsight report recognizes MEXC as a "Trend Capturer" for positioning its traders ahead of major market moves. By listing tokens early in their lifecycle, the exchange enables traders to capitalize on rapid growth opportunities.

For example, CHILLGUY was listed when its market cap was below $150 million and surged to $600 million within just ten days. MEXC's reputation for early-market foresight has been reinforced by its rapid listing of high-performing tokens, including PNUT, CHILLGUY, AIXBT, BIO, RIFSOL, TRUMP, and VINE. Many of these tokens experienced significant price surges post-listing.

A standout case is TRUMP, which MEXC listed on January 18 at 03:20 UTC, just 2 hours and 20 minutes after its initial on-chain liquidity injection—well ahead of other exchanges, which didn’t follow until after 10:00 UTC. This ultra-fast turnaround underscores MEXC's sharp market responsiveness, allowing traders to access high-momentum tokens before broader adoption.

Quality in On-Chain Listings

Unlike platforms that focus solely on token volume, MEXC takes a selective approach, prioritizing high-potential on-chain assets. TokenInsight's data reveals that MEXC's 82.46% conversion rate from on-chain listings to its primary spot market far surpasses Gate.io's 11.76%, highlighting its ability to identify sustainable projects.

Largest Market Share and Top 5 CEX Ranking

With its ability to identify and list emerging trends faster than competitors, MEXC continues to solidify its position among top-tier exchanges. Beyond leading in new listings, CoinDesk data confirms that MEXC captured the largest market share among centralized exchanges in February 2025 and secured a top-five ranking based on overall market share.

The full report is available on TokenInsight's official website .

About MEXC

Founded in 2018, MEXC is dedicated to being "Your Easiest Way to Crypto." Known for its extensive selection of trending tokens, airdrop opportunities, and low fees, MEXC serves over 34 million users across 170+ countries. With a focus on accessibility and efficiency, our advanced trading platform appeals to both new traders and seasoned investors alike. MEXC provides a seamless, secure, and rewarding gateway to the world of digital assets.

For more information, visit: MEXC Website | X | Telegram | How to Sign Up on MEXC

For media inquiries, please contact MEXC PR Manager Lucia Hu: lucia.hu@mexc.com

About TokenInsight

TokenInsight is a leading research and data analytics firm focused on the cryptocurrency and blockchain industry. Through detailed market reports and data-driven insights, TokenInsight provides actionable intelligence to investors, exchanges, and industry participants.

Disclaimer: This press release is provided by MEXC. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice. Investing in crypto and mining related opportunities involves significant risks, including the potential loss of capital. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. However, due to the inherently speculative nature of the blockchain sector--including cryptocurrency, NFTs, and mining--complete accuracy cannot always be guaranteed. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release.Speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose.

Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without any warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We do not assume any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented herein. Any concerns, complaints, or copyright issues related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7fc75310-f85c-45f9-b803-96869eb2c148