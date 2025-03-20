United States Home Infusion Growth Forecast Report 2025: A $20.5+ Billion Market by 2033, Driven by Advancements in Technology, and a Rising Preference for Cost-Effective, Patient-centric Treatments

Dublin, March 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States Home Infusion Market Size and Share Analysis - Growth Trends and Forecast Report 2025-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The United States home infusion therapy market is projected to reach approximately US$ 20.59 billion by 2033, up from US$ 10.26 billion in 2024, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.05% from 2025 to 2033. This growth is driven by the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, advancements in home healthcare technology, and a rising preference for cost-effective, patient-centric treatment options.



Factors such as the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, increased technological advancements, and a patient-centric approach in the United States are driving the growth of home infusion therapy in the country. Further, personalized care and better outcomes for patients have led to increased adoption across the country.



Growth Drivers in the United States Home Infusion Therapy Market





The increasing prevalence of chronic illnesses, including diabetes, cancer, and cardiovascular diseases, is significantly fueling the demand for home infusion therapy. These long-term medical conditions often necessitate ongoing treatment and management, which can be effectively administered in the comfort of the patient's own home. This approach not only minimizes the need for extended hospital stays - thus alleviating the financial burden on healthcare systems - but also enhances patient comfort and quality of life. Home infusion therapy offers a practical solution that empowers patients to manage their health more conveniently and with greater autonomy.

The U.S. Census Bureau projects that the population aged 65 and older will double from 52 million in 2018 to 95 million by 2060, representing 23% of the total population. This demographic shift is expected to drive market growth. Additionally, the CDC reports that 70% of individuals receiving home care are 65 and older. The Medicare Payment Advisory Commission forecasts that Medicare enrollment will increase by over 50% in the next 15 years, exceeding 80 million beneficiaries by 2030, up from 54 million in 2015.



Technological Advancements in Infusion Devices



Recent advancements in infusion devices, particularly the development of portable infusion pumps and sophisticated monitoring systems, have significantly improved the safety and effectiveness of home infusion therapy. All the cutting-edge advanced technologies enable their treatment providers with precision in dealing with treatments they offer to assure patients receive them in the recommended dosages to be administered timely.

This explains why these products do not merely advance patient care and outcomes, but also explain the growth growth of the entire market in that vital area in healthcare. According to a related announcement in November 2023, Omnix Medical said U.S. FDA had approved. FDA had sanctioned the planned phase II study for its innovative anti-infective drug, OMN6.



Patient Centered Care on the Rise



This trend of the personalized healthcare practice is driving a wave of infusion therapy at homes across the U.S. because this new paradigm allows patients to receive critical and life-altering medical treatments under the comfort of their own homes thereby creating a much more familiar, reassuring environment. Both patients and healthcare providers appreciate the numerous benefits of this method, including the high-quality care it offers.

As a result, patients tend to report greater satisfaction and show improved adherence to their therapy regimens, positively influencing their health outcomes. For example, data from BioMatrix Specialty Pharmacy as of March 2023 indicated that home infusion therapy is beneficial because it carries less risk of infection and is beneficial to the patient's physical and mental health. Furthermore, home infusion is likely to be cheaper for both patients and payers in the short run by avoiding more expensive facilities.



Difficulties Facing the US Home Infusion Therapy Market

High Costs of Infusion Equipment and Therapies



Home infusion therapy offers a more cost-effective alternative to traditional hospital care, but it comes with its own set of challenges, particularly concerning the initial expenses. The upfront costs associated with infusion devices and the necessary medications can be quite significant, creating financial hurdles for many patients. Additionally, the complexities surrounding reimbursement processes often complicate matters, making it even more difficult for a broader range of patients to access and benefit from this valuable treatment option.



Limited Skilled Workforce Availability



The increasing need for home infusion therapy is becoming increasingly urgent, yet it is hindered by a significant shortage of skilled healthcare professionals, including nurses and pharmacists, who are essential for delivering safe and effective care. This scarcity challenges both the quality of services provided and the accessibility of these vital treatments in various regions, especially those already underserved. As the demand continues to rise, the strain on existing healthcare resources becomes more pronounced, impacting patient outcomes and the overall efficiency of home healthcare systems.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2024 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $10.26 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $20.59 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.0% Regions Covered United States

Company Analysis: Overview, Recent Development, Revenue

Baxter International Inc.

Becton Dickinson and Company

Eli Lilly & Company

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

ICU Medical Inc.

Option Care Health Inc.

Terumo Corporation

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.2 Challenges



5. United States Home Infusion Therapy Market



6. Market Share

6.1 Application

6.2 Product

6.3 States



7. Application

7.1 Anti-Infective

7.2 Endocrinology

7.3 Hydration Therapy

7.4 Chemotherapy

7.5 Enteral Nutrition

7.6 Parenteral Nutrition

7.7 Specialty Pharmaceuticals

7.8 Others



8. Product

8.1 Infusion Pumps

8.2 Intravenous Sets

8.3 IV Cannulas

8.4 Needleless Connectors



9. States

9.1 California

9.2 Texas

9.3 New York

9.4 Florida

9.5 Illinois

9.6 Pennsylvania

9.7 Ohio

9.8 Georgia

9.9 New Jersey

9.10 Washington

9.11 North Carolina

9.12 Massachusetts

9.13 Virginia

9.14 Michigan

9.15 Maryland

9.16 Colorado

9.17 Tennessee

9.18 Indiana

9.19 Arizona

9.20 Minnesota

9.21 Wisconsin

9.22 Missouri

9.23 Connecticut

9.24 South Carolina

9.25 Oregon

9.26 Louisiana

9.27 Alabama

9.28 Kentucky

9.29 Rest of United States



10. Porter's Five Analysis

10.1 Bargaining Power of Buyers

10.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

10.3 Degree of Rivalry

10.4 Threat of New Entrants

10.5 Threat of Substitutes



11. SWOT Analysis

11.1 Strength

11.2 Weakness

11.3 Opportunity

11.4 Threat



12. Company Analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rgl4go

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment