To Nasdaq Copenhagen

Totalkredit A/S – annual general meeting 2025

At Totalkredit's annual general meeting held on Thursday 20 March 2025:

The Annual Report 2024, including the proposal for distribution of net profit, was approved.

Discharge of the Board of Directors and Executive Board was adopted.

The Board of Directors' proposals for remuneration policy, remuneration report and Management remuneration were adopted.

Michael Rasmussen, David Hellemann, Anders Jensen and Pernille Sindby were re-elected to the Board of Directors.

EY Godkendt Revisionspartnerselskab was reappointed as the Company's auditors and EY Godkendt Revisionspartnerselskab was appointed as the Company's sustainability auditors.

Amendment of the Company's Articles of Association was approved, to the effect that the Board of Directors forms a quorum when more than half its members are represented.

Immediately following the annual general meeting, the Board of Directors elected Michael Rasmussen as its Chair and David Hellemann as its Deputy Chair.

Copenhagen, 20 March 2025

Totalkredit A/S

Board of Directors

Contact

Questions may be addressed to Press Relations, tel +45 31 21 06 39.

Attachment