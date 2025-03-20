Liposuction Surgery Devices Market Growth Report and Company Analysis 2025-2033 Featuring SOLTA MEDICAL, InMode, Genesis Biosystems, Hologic, Apyx Medical, Cynosure, YOLO Medical, and Sciton

Dublin, March 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Liposuction Surgery Devices Market Size and Share Analysis - Growth Trends and Forecast Report 2025-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Liposuction Surgery Devices market is expected to reach US$ 5.24 billion by 2033 from US$ 1.90 billion in 2024, with a CAGR of 11.91% from 2025 to 2033

The growing demand for body shaping, improvements in minimally invasive technologies, and growing awareness of cosmetic procedures are all contributing factors to the growth of the liposuction surgical equipment market. Improved safety, increased cultural acceptability of aesthetic procedures, and rising disposable incomes all support market expansion.





Growing consumer desire for cosmetic operations and body shaping has led to significant expansion in the liposuction surgery instruments market. Popular for body sculpting and fat removal, liposuction is becoming more and more popular for both cosmetic and medical reasons. The technique is now less invasive, safer, and more successful because of technological developments in liposuction equipment. Newer procedures like laser-assisted liposuction, ultrasonic-assisted liposuction, and power-assisted liposuction have replaced traditional methods. These techniques offer advantages like faster recovery, less discomfort, and more accurate fat removal. The popularity of liposuction has increased as technology advances, drawing in a larger group of people looking for body-sculpting procedures.



Additionally, the industry is expanding due to rising body image awareness and acceptance of cosmetic surgery. Nowadays, liposuction is seen as a practical choice for people who want to improve their looks rather than as a luxury surgery. Demand is being further fueled by the growing availability of liposuction technologies in both developed and emerging nations, as well as by increased disposable incomes. Additionally, as people search for methods to preserve a youthful, healthy body shape, factors including an aging population and an emphasis on health and fitness all contribute to the popularity of liposuction. In the upcoming years, liposuction surgical equipment should continue to increase as the industry innovates and grows.



The market for liposuction surgical instruments is driven by the expanding range of cosmetic procedures performed worldwide. According to an NCBI 2023 estimate, the number of cosmetic procedures increased by about 50% in 2021 over 2020 and by nearly 30% in 2021 over 2019. Because it can improve basic shapes and proportions by sculpting and forming certain body parts, liposuction is a popular cosmetic surgical technique. It provides long-lasting fat loss solutions when combined with a healthy lifestyle, making it ideal to those looking for long-lasting effects. Celebrity endorsements and media exposure have a significant impact on public opinion, supporting liposuction's status as a preferred cosmetic operation.



Growth Drivers of the Liposuction Surgery Devices Market

The Increasing Adoption of Liposuction Surgery Around the World



An emphasis on physical appearance and beauty standards has made liposuction surgery more popular worldwide, and demand is growing as a result of societal trends like social media. As a result of people seeking body sculpting operations, the industry has been steadily growing over time. Due to increased demand for liposuction from both men and women and growing awareness of beauty, the market is expanding.

The rise in cosmetic surgery worldwide is another element propelling the market's expansion. Liposuction is becoming more and more popular because of its cheaper costs, less health concerns, and growing social media promotion. Because of the growing popularity of non-invasive cosmetic procedures, many consumers are opting for cosmetic surgery rather than lifestyle modifications. The market is anticipated to grow as a result. The increasing demand for liposuction is the reason for the market's expansion. This is because it produces better outcomes and recovers more quickly than exercising and eating a balanced diet.



Developments in Liposuction Device Technology



The market for instruments used in liposuction surgery is undergoing fast technological advancement and innovation. Liposuction procedures have been transformed by minimally invasive techniques, laser-assisted liposuction, ultrasound-assisted liposuction, and power-assisted liposuction. Their accuracy in the procedure shortens recovery times and lowers risks, which encourages the use of such devices for liposuction procedures.



Advances in technology are driving growth in the liposuction device industry. The conventional fat suctioning technique has had numerous improvements. These consist of radiofrequency (RF), power, lasers, and ultrasounds. Every technology has a unique set of advantages and disadvantages. The demand for liposuction equipment should increase as a result of surgeons and consumers becoming more aware of these developments.



Growing Consciousness and Acceptance



Both younger and more older groups now recognize and accept liposuction operations more frequently. The removal of the stigma associated with cosmetic procedures and the availability of information through internet platforms have produced an informed patient base, which is propelling the market for liposuction surgical equipment by enticing people to have these procedures done.



Challenges in the Liposuction Surgery Devices Market

Possible Adverse Reactions and Issues with Liposuction Procedures



Unfortunately, liposuction treatments still have some inherent hazards that need to be reduced via continued research and development before people who are thinking about getting liposuction procedures will find them acceptable. Making decisions is frequently hampered by a fear of possible risks; overcoming these uncertainties and on with your decision-making process requires research efforts that address these issues.



Liposuction Procedures Are Expensive



The unaffordable processes and costs associated with liposuction surgery, including surgeon fees, facility costs, and the gadgets themselves, are a significant barrier to the market's expansion. Such exorbitant pricing hurdles frequently deter prospective patients from pursuing liposuction procedures entirely in areas with inadequate healthcare facilities or those who are struggling financially, which has a detrimental effect on market expansion.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 115 Forecast Period 2024 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $1.9 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $5.24 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 11.9% Regions Covered Global



Company Analysis:Overview, Recent Developments, Revenue Analysis

SOLTA MEDICAL (Bausch Health Companies, Inc.)

InMode Ltd.

Genesis Biosystems, Inc.

Hologic Inc.

Apyx Medical

Cynosure Inc.

YOLO Medical Inc.

Sciton Inc.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.2 Challenges



5. Global Liposuction Surgery Devices Market



6. Market Share

6.1 By Product Type

6.2 By Technology

6.3 By Country



7. Product Type

7.1 Stand-alone Liposuction Surgery Devices

7.2 Portable Liposuction Surgery Devices



8. Technology

8.1 Tumescent Liposuction

8.2 Ultrasound-Assisted Liposuction

8.3 Laser-Assisted Liposuction

8.4 Power-Assisted Liposuction

8.5 Water-Assisted Liposuction

8.6 Suction-Assisted Liposuction

8.7 Others



9. Country

9.1 North America

9.1.1 United States

9.1.2 Canada

9.2 Europe

9.2.1 France

9.2.2 Germany

9.2.3 Italy

9.2.4 Spain

9.2.5 United Kingdom

9.2.6 Belgium

9.2.7 Netherlands

9.2.8 Turkey

9.3 Asia Pacific

9.3.1 China

9.3.2 Japan

9.3.3 India

9.3.4 South Korea

9.3.5 Thailand

9.3.6 Malaysia

9.3.7 Indonesia

9.3.8 Australia

9.3.9 New Zealand

9.4 Latin America

9.4.1 Brazil

9.4.2 Mexico

9.4.3 Argentina

9.5 Middle East & Africa

9.5.1 Saudi Arabia

9.5.2 UAE

9.5.3 South Africa



10. Porter's Five Analysis

10.1 Bargaining Power of Buyers

10.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

10.3 Degree of Rivalry

10.4 Threat of New Entrants

10.5 Threat of Substitutes



11. SWOT Analysis

11.1 Strength

11.2 Weakness

11.3 Opportunity

11.4 Threat



12. Key Players

