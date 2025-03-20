United States Chocolate Forecast Report 2025: A $49.26 Billion Market in 2033, Driven by Increased Demand of Premium Chocolates, Healthier Chocolate, and Rising Usage of Chocolates as Gifts and Treats

Dublin, March 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States Chocolate Market Size and Share Analysis - Growth Trends and Forecast Report 2025-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



United States chocolate market was US$ 35.25 billion in 2024. The market is expected to rise with a CAGR of 3.79% during 2025-2033 and would reach US$ 49.26 billion in 2033. Growth in the market is observed due to increased demand of premium chocolates, healthier chocolate, and rising usage of chocolates as gifts and treats.



Chocolate is a sweet, usually brown food product derived from cocoa beans, sugar, and sometimes milk or other additives to make it savorier and more palatable. It comes in various forms, including bars, truffles, beverages, and coatings. The major types of chocolate are dark, milk, and white, depending on the level of cocoa and other added ingredients.



Chocolate is an extremely popular treat in the USA that is enjoyed in many different forms. It is widely used in desserts, baked goods, candy bars, and snacks. In fact, the convenience factor of chocolate consumption, taste preference for it, and the growing demand for a healthier or premium chocolate option lead chocolate consumption in the United States.

Dark chocolate with the higher content of cocoa increases its popularity because it includes antioxidants and less sugar. The chocolate market in the United States experiences a surge in consumption around holidays such as Valentine's Day, Halloween, and Christmas, during which chocolate is most often purchased as a gift. The interest in organic, fair-trade, and sustainably sourced chocolate also continues to grow, which mirrors the overall consumer interest.



United States Chocolate Market Trends

Increasing attraction to Luxury Chocolates



The United States chocolate market is dominated by impulse purchases and increased love for luxurious chocolates. Strong visual attractions in promotion and attractive in-store display significantly influence impulse purchases, increasing revenues. More customers seek hedonistic experiences and enjoy more premium and artisanal brands. The phenomenon also arises from the sensory gratification and the reward feeling about chocolate.

The super premium chocolate brands include Lindt, Ghirardelli, and Ferrero Rocher, catering to specialty, high-value product requirements. Premium chocolate is a mass-market favorite, as 67% of consumers say they buy it sometimes and nearly 30% say they prefer it over mainstream or lower-quality versions, according to the National Confectioners Association.



Seasonal chocolate and candy enjoy strong consumer confidence



Chocolate sales in the United States increase dramatically during festive seasons such as Halloween and Christmas. This is a significant increase that will help revitalize the U.S. chocolate market as it builds consumer interest and drives total sales. Chocolates are often given as gifts and consumed as seasonal treats during these events.

The National Confectioners Association, NCA, indicates that Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and winter holidays comprise sixty-four percent of revenue from chocolate and candy sales. The association of chocolate with indulgence and tradition for these events promotes consumption, causing sales to increase for makers and retailers.



New Flavours and Ingredients Innovation



United States chocolatiers are innovating new flavours and ingredients in response to changing consumer tastes. In this regard, the consumers' desire for unique flavors is what has led to this change. Manufacturers are experimenting with various substances, including exotic fruits, spices, nuts, and savory elements, to come up with appealing chocolate varieties.

For instance, Cacao Barry introduced WholeFruit chocolate in 2021, which has been very well received by artisans. They are catering to modern tastes by incorporating cutting-edge ingredients such as matcha, sea salt, and superfoods like quinoa and goji berries. With competition rising among manufacturers of chocolate in the United States, new products can make a brand stand out from the crowd; for instance, Royce Chocolate green tea chocolate is quite popular. New ideas attract a larger market share and may also lead to more business.



Health Benefits of Chocolates



The growing awareness of the health benefits of dark chocolate, as well as its rich antioxidant content, is driving the growth of the chocolate market in the United States. According to Johns Hopkins Medicine, the antioxidants found in dark chocolate can improve heart health, cognitive functions, and mood.

The potential to become an anti-inflammatory product and one that is good at lowering blood pressure also attract health-conscious consumers. With increasing demand, it raises the level of demand for the premium products in the market. With its appeal on health advantage by the manufacturer, high demand supports market growth while offering a sense of indulgence guilt-free.



Rising Challenges in the Chocolate Market

Increasing Cocoa Price with Chain Problems



One of the biggest challenges the chocolate market is facing is the increasing cost of cocoa, mainly due to climate change, supply chain disruption, and political instability in key cocoa-producing regions such as West Africa. The primary ingredient in chocolate is cocoa, so any changes in price have a direct impact on production costs. This makes chocolate manufacturers raise their prices, which might decrease consumer demand or have them absorb the costs, thereby decreasing profit margins. Ensuring a stable and sustainable cocoa supply remains a critical challenge for the industry.



Health Concerns and Shifting Consumer Preferences



Increasing health consciousness among consumers is another challenge for the chocolate market. Rising concerns about sugar content, obesity, and overall dietary health have led to a shift towards healthier alternatives. In order to fulfill such expectations, chocolate manufacturers are forced to lower the sugar content, offer low-calorie products, or introduce chocolates with higher cocoa contents such as dark chocolate. This will follow a healthy trend among consumers. Manufacturers have to invest in new formulations and production lines that will add to their costs and affect market equilibrium.



United States Chocolate Market Competitive Analysis



Puratos acquired the largest Canadian chocolate industry acquisition, Foley's Chocolates, in December 2023 - the Canadian producer. This strengthens the group's position in the US market share and its manufacturing capabilities. Acquisition in line with Puratos' commitment to health, sustainability, and innovation as well as its portfolio of chocolate solutions in plant-based, protein-enhanced, and sugar-free.



Company Analysis: Overview, Recent Developments, Revenue Analysis

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 120 Forecast Period 2024 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $35.25 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $49.26 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.7% Regions Covered United States



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.2 Challenges



5. United States Chocolate Market



6. Market Share

6.1 By Type

6.2 By Distribution Channel

6.3 By States



7. Type

7.1 Dark Chocolate

7.2 Milk/White Chocolate



8. Distribution Channel

8.1 Hypermarkets/Supermarkets

8.2 Convenience Stores

8.3 Online Retail Stores

8.4 Other Distribution Channel



9. States

9.1 California

9.2 Texas

9.3 New York

9.4 Florida

9.5 Illinois

9.6 Pennsylvania

9.7 Ohio

9.8 Georgia

9.9 New Jersey

9.10 Washington

9.11 North Carolina

9.12 Massachusetts

9.13 Virginia

9.14 Michigan

9.15 Maryland

9.16 Colorado

9.17 Tennessee

9.18 Indiana

9.19 Arizona

9.20 Minnesota

9.21 Wisconsin

9.22 Missouri

9.23 Connecticut

9.24 South Carolina

9.25 Oregon

9.26 Louisiana

9.27 Alabama

9.28 Kentucky

9.29 Rest of the United States



10. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

10.1 Bargaining Power of Buyers

10.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

10.3 Degree of Rivalry

10.4 Threat of New Entrants

10.5 Threat of Substitutes



11. SWOT Analysis

11.1 Strength

11.2 Weakness

11.3 Opportunity

11.4 Threat



12. Key Players

