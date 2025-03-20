PropTech Investor Oparo Strengthens its Leadership with Graham Martin joining as CEO

London, March 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a strategic move to bolster its impact in the UK real estate technology and investment sector, Oparo Group has appointed Graham Martin as Chief Executive Officer. Graham takes over from Babak Gharbi, who will now serve as Non-Executive Chairman, continuing to guide the company’s strategic vision since its inception in 2018.

Graham brings over 30 years of international expertise in restructuring, corporate turnaround, and financial advisory, with notable stints at big four accountants KPMG and PwC. His rich experience in real estate, banking, and investment has involved managing complex transactions and advising on £100bn worth of loan portfolio sales. His leadership will be pivotal in driving the growth and adoption of Oparo Group’s investment capacity through its digital platforms, Oparo REACT (Real Estate Asset Curated Targeting) and Oparo RAM (Remote Asset Management).

"I am thrilled to lead Oparo Group in its mission to transform the real estate and social housing industry through innovative technology", said Graham Martin. “My aim is to enhance our access to purpose driven capital, our profitability, and digital offerings, whilst, staying true to our social mission which is at the core of our business."

Babak Gharbi’s transition to Chairman follows his significant contributions helping the team setting industry benchmarks with Oparo’s unwavering commitment to the direct Real Estate investment model and its impact-driven social mission through technology.

"Graham’s deep-rooted knowledge and proven track record in real estate investment and expansion strategies make him the perfect fit to steer Oparo Group into a new era of growth," said Babak Gharbi. "His expertise will be vital in broadening our market influence and solidifying our position."

Oparo Group's innovative approach combines real estate investment with technology innovation, addressing social housing challenges through its Oparo RAM platform that uses IoT for sophisticated asset management. Oparo Social 1, a collaborative project to deliver a lease-based social housing portfolio with a real estate focussed hedge fund. Oparo is currently expanding its capital partnerships to deliver more high quality social housing, backed by long term leases.