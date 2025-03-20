China Construction Industry Databook 2025 - China's Urban Development Accelerates: Smart Cities, AI-Driven Projects, and Green Infrastructure - Construction Sector to Reach CNY 12.22 Trillion by 2029

Dublin, March 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "China Construction Industry Databook - Market Size & Forecast by Value & Volume, 40+ Market Segments Across Residential, Commercial, Industrial, Institutional, Infrastructure Construction, City Level Construction by Value and Construction Cost Structure, Q1 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The construction market in China experienced robust growth during 2020-2024, achieving a CAGR of 8.6%. This upward trajectory is expected to continue, with the market forecast to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% during 2025-2029. By the end of 2029, China's construction sector is projected to expand from its 2024 value of CNY 8.50 trillion to approximately CNY 12.22 trillion.



This report provides a detailed data-centric analysis of the construction sector in China, offering a comprehensive view of market opportunities in the building and infrastructure construction industry at the country level. With over 100+ KPIs covering growth dynamics in building and infrastructure construction, construction cost structure analysis, and analysis by key cities in the country, this databook provides a wealth of data-centric analysis with charts and tables, ensuring stakeholders are fully informed.



It offers a comprehensive analysis of market dynamics in the construction sector through a range of KPIs such as value, volume, and number of units. The building construction covers detailed segmentation over 30+ segments in residential, commercial, industrial, and institutional sectors.

Key Insights

China Residential Construction Industry

The residential construction sector in China continues to be heavily influenced by government policies supporting affordable housing and urban renewal. Sustainable construction and technological advancements are shaping the industry's future, though developers must contend with regulatory restrictions, declining sales, and rising costs.

Market Trends:

Increasing demand for smart homes and mixed-use complexes driven by rapid urbanization.

Emphasis on green building certifications and energy-efficient residential designs.

Growth of prefabrication and modular construction methods to enhance cost efficiency.

Government Initiatives:

Stricter lending policies aimed at curbing speculative real estate investments.

Tax incentives to promote affordable housing projects.

Direct government involvement in financing and executing large-scale housing initiatives.

China Commercial Construction Sector

China’s commercial construction industry is undergoing rapid transformation, spurred by demand for mixed-use developments, logistics hubs, and high-tech business centers. However, the sector faces challenges from changing work dynamics and rising material and labor costs.

Growth Drivers:

Expansion of AI-powered smart commercial buildings.

Increasing investments in eco-friendly and net-zero commercial properties.

High-tech commercial hubs aligned with China’s digital economy initiatives.

Challenges:

Declining demand for traditional office spaces due to hybrid work models.

Stricter energy efficiency regulations for commercial buildings.

SOEs dominating large-scale commercial projects, limiting private sector participation.

China Institutional Construction Market

The institutional sector is expanding rapidly, driven by government-backed investments in healthcare and education infrastructure. However, bureaucratic hurdles and funding constraints continue to slow project approvals.

Market Trends:

Rising demand for smart hospitals and AI-driven research hubs.

Government subsidies supporting digital infrastructure for schools and hospitals.

Adoption of green certification programs for institutional projects.

China Industrial Construction Growth

China’s industrial construction sector is flourishing, with strong investments in logistics hubs, semiconductor fabrication plants, and high-tech manufacturing zones. While regulatory compliance remains a challenge, automation is playing a key role in enhancing efficiency.

Key Developments:

Expansion of high-tech manufacturing hubs in Greater Bay Area & Yangtze River Delta.

Increased government grants for green and high-tech industrial zones.

Robotics and automation reducing reliance on manual labor.

China Infrastructure Construction Trends

Infrastructure remains a cornerstone of China’s economic expansion, with major projects in smart cities, high-speed rail, and renewable energy. However, rising costs and geopolitical uncertainties present risks to long-term development.

Key Infrastructure Projects:

Expansion of high-speed rail networks and AI-driven smart cities.

Investments in offshore wind farms, solar energy, and EV charging networks.

Increasing public-private partnerships (PPPs) in digital infrastructure projects.

Regulatory Landscape:

Stricter environmental laws impacting infrastructure approvals.

Government-backed stimulus programs focusing on sustainable infrastructure growth.

Innovative funding mechanisms such as green bonds for eco-friendly projects.

Report Scope



This report provides market size and forecast across 40+ construction segments for ten years from 2019-2028 in China. KPIs covered include the following:

China Economic Indicators

China Top Cities Construction Data

China Residential Building Construction Coverage

China Residential Green Building Construction Coverage

China Commercial Building Construction Coverage

China Commercial Green Building Construction Coverage

China Industrial Green Building Construction Coverage

China Institutional Building Construction Coverage

China Institutional Green Building Construction Coverage

China Infrastructure Construction Sectors

China Green Infrastructure Construction

China Construction Cost Structure Analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/zfb1xn

