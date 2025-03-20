Halal Cosmetics Forecast Report 2025: Global Market to Surpass $135 Billion by 2033, Driven by Focus on Natural Ingredients, Sustainability, and Ethical Manufacturing Across Muslims and Non-Muslims

Dublin, March 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Halal Cosmetics Market Size and Share Analysis - Growth Trends and Forecast Report 2025-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Halal Cosmetics market will rise to reach US$ 135.54 billion by 2033. However, from the previous figure in 2024, at US$ 45.30 billion, with a compound annual growth rate of 12.95% between the period 2025 and 2033.

Growth in demand from consumers, higher awareness towards ethical standards, and an ever-growing Muslim population all over the world are leading causes, primarily the Middle East and Southeast Asia regions.



The popularity of halal cosmetics has gained momentum across the globe. The demand for ethical and natural beauty products has increased, especially among Muslim consumers who look for products that adhere to their religion and are permissible under Islamic principles. In addition, non-Muslim consumers are also opting for halal cosmetics because they are focused on natural ingredients, sustainability, and ethical manufacturing. As awareness grows, the global halal cosmetic market continues to expand. The leading brands embrace the growing era of inclusivity, innovation, and moral standards to meet the changing needs of diverse beauty enthusiasts.



Growth Drivers for the Halal Cosmetics Market

Increasing Muslim Population and Demand for Halal Products



The growing Muslim population worldwide shows potential and considerably drives the halal cosmetics market. As the same generation continues seeking goods that are not sinfluenced, the need for halal, or permissible, beauty products shoots up. Halal cosmetics are more demanded because they observe strictly the Islamic laws and avoid alcoholic and animal products.

This cultural change towards halal products and growing disposable income and awareness has led to an expanding consumer base, especially in the Middle East, Southeast Asia, and North Africa. The global Muslim population is a heterogeneous and dynamic population that is dispersed all over the world. In 2024, it is estimated that there are more than 2.04 billion Muslims, making Islam the second-largest religion after Christianity.



Rising Consumer Preference for Ethical and Natural Products



Increasingly, the global consumer becomes more aware of the contents in their beauty products. They opt for more natural, organic, and ethical options. Halal cosmetics frequently use plant-based, cruelty-free, and sustainable ingredients to attract Muslim consumers as well as the eco-conscious consumer.

This trend toward sustainability and ethical manufacturing practices has further fueled the market for halal cosmetics, as consumers are now seeking products that are in line with their values about environmental responsibility, cruelty-free testing, and transparency in production. According to a V-Label survey conducted in May 2023, 85% of customers regularly use cruelty-free and vegan cosmetics, and 86% are willing to buy more. This rising demand is fueling the growth of the halal cosmetics market.



Expansion of Halal Beauty Brands and Market Accessibility



The growing popularity of halal-certified beauty brands in international markets has driven the growth of the halal cosmetics industry. More international beauty brands are launching lines that are certified as halal, and hence, consumers are able to enjoy a wide variety of halal products across categories of cosmetics, skincare, and personal care.

E-commerce sites have further made it easy for consumers to shop for these products from anywhere. The rise in influencer marketing and social media campaigns for halal beauty products also played a key role in improving visibility and awareness among consumers and thus increasing demand globally. In November 2022, US investment firm TSG Consumer Partners, LLC, acquired Huda Beauty, enriching its portfolio with a popular cosmetics line offering halal products for women globally.



Challenges in the Halal Cosmetics Market

Lack of Standardization and Certification Issues



One of the major challenges in the halal cosmetics market is the lack of standardization and reliable certification across different regions. The criteria for halal certification can vary significantly between countries, making it difficult for consumers to trust the authenticity of products. Inconsistent guidelines and the absence of universally recognized certification bodies can lead to confusion and mistrust, potentially hindering market growth.

To address this, establishing globally accepted certification standards and ensuring transparency in the production and sourcing of ingredients is important for gaining consumer confidence and broadening the market's reach.



High Production and Certification Costs



The cost of producing and obtaining halal-certified cosmetics and certification can be significantly higher than that of non-halal products. All ingredients, manufacturing processes, and supply chains for the brands should comply with the standards of halal, and that can sometimes necessitate additional audits, inspections, and compliance checks, which drive up the costs of production, subsequently passed to consumers in higher prices. Such barriers can prove financially challenging to small companies trying to compete against the established brands and thus potentially cap the market growth in areas with price-sensitive consumers.



Halal Color Cosmetics Market



The Halal Color Cosmetics Market is experiencing a significant increase in growth, driven by the increasing demand from consumers for ethical and religiously compliant beauty products. Such cosmetics include makeup that is halal-certified, such as foundation, lipsticks, and eye products, free from haram ingredients such as alcohol and animal-derived substances.

The market is gaining momentum not only among Muslim consumers but also among non-Muslim buyers looking for natural, cruelty-free, and sustainable options. The growing trend of inclusivity, eco-friendly packaging, and innovation in the formulation of the product is fueling the growth of the halal color cosmetics market, with major brands expanding their offerings to cater to diverse needs of consumers globally.



Halal Beauty Care Cosmetics industry



The Halal Beauty Care Cosmetics industry is a rapidly emerging segment of the global beauty market, driven by consumer demand for products that adhere to Islamic principles. Free from prohibited ingredients including alcohol, animal-derived substances, and harmful chemicals, halal cosmetics are safe, ethical, and free from cruelty. Halal cosmetics range from skincare to color cosmetics, formulated with natural and sustainable ingredients that can be combined to perfect any desired form.

This has been one of the greatest growth drivers among Muslim consumers, mostly in regions like the Middle East, Southeast Asia, and North Africa, over awareness related to the usage of halal-certified products. Other growth drivers of the industry are rising non-Muslim consumers seeking ethical, vegan, and eco-friendly beauty solutions.



Specialty Stores Halal Cosmetics Market



Specialty Stores Halal Cosmetics Market is one of the fast-growing niches within the general beauty market. This is due to the specialty stores selling exclusively halal-certified products in the outlet. These shops give the customers a specially chosen set of beauty and personal care products, as they must adhere to the law of Islam. Thus, no alcohol, animal by-product, or synthetic preservative would be used. Specialty stores also give customers an upgraded shopping experience because the customer is taught more about halal standards and recommendations.

The market is witnessing growth due to heightened demand from Muslim consumers who prefer to shop in stores that align with their religious beliefs. Moreover, these stores appeal to eco-conscious and health-conscious consumers seeking non-animal-tested, natural, and sustainable alternatives. The rise in awareness of halal beauty, along with specialty retail outlets that are on the verge of expansion, boosts the growth of the market, especially in markets such as the Middle East, Southeast Asia, and Europe. These stores are also embracing e-commerce to reach a broader audience.

Company Analysis: Overview, Recent Developments, Revenues

Estee Lauder

L'Oreal

S&J International Enterprises

Kao Corporation

Clara International Beauty Group

INIKA

Amara Cosmetics

Wardah Cosmetics

Sampure Minerals

Halal Cosmetics Company

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 125 Forecast Period 2024 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $45.3 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $135.54 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 12.9% Regions Covered Global





