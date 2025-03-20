World Market for Major Appliances: Direct Sales & Subscription Models Transforming Home Appliance Industry - LG Leads the Way

Dublin, March 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "World Market for Major Appliances" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global major appliances market is experiencing a resurgence with 0.5% growth, driven by the Global South, particularly Eastern Europe, South Asia and Latin America. AI integration is transforming smart appliances, focusing on climate control, cooking and energy management. Beko Corp has emerged as the world's second-largest home appliance company, challenging Chinese dominance. Companies are shifting towards direct sales and subscription models, with LG leading in subscription-based growth.



The World Market for Major Appliances global briefing offers a comprehensive guide to the retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. The report also identifies the leading companies/brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the competitive landscape - be it new product developments, technological innovations, economic/lifestyle influences, distribution or pricing issues. Additionally, trade statistics and producer's shares will answer questions on where appliances are produced and where they are being exported to, how quickly these units are moving, which companies are producing how much, and whether all categories are behaving in the same way. Collectively, this gives a complete view in both marketing and production planning strategies. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change.

Key Findings



Market growth returns after two years of decline

Volume growth is back in the major appliances space, albeit modest at 0.5% in 2024. This trajectory is expected to continue, with a 1.8% CAGR over 2024-2029, as inflation tapers. However, the unpredictability of Trump tariffs and their impact on interest rates, make forecasting growth in the market difficult.

Global South driving growth in major appliances

Nine out of the top 10 markets driving growth are from the Global South, with Russia an exception. These markets are growing at a range of 2.9-15.6%, significantly above the global average of 0.5%. Growth regions include Eastern Europe, South Asia, and Latin America.

Smart appliances is now AI appliances

Companies are jumping on the AI bandwagon. The industry has fully embraced AI and smart appliances are now AI appliances. Smart technologies are now being relabelled as AI focusing on climate control, cooking, health, energy management and connectivity. We expect AI to drive growth in the premium segment.

Beko Corp emerges as the number two company in the world

Arcelik, now Beko Corp, has become the world's number two home appliance company after integrating Whirlpool's EMEA markets. However, it still trails Haier, which holds a dominant 17.4% market share. This positions Beko to challenge Chinese companies in the medium to high-end segment of the market they have long dominated.

Shifting focus towards direct sales and a subscription model

Appliance companies want to own their customer relationships. Many are now focusing on selling directly to customers, through own retail stores and brand.com sites. This transition will also facilitate the move to servitisation. Subscription appliances have been very successful for LG, with growth rates over 20% for LG in South Korea and plans to expand to SEA.

Report Scope:

Product coverage: Major Appliances, Small Appliances.

Major Appliances, Small Appliances. Data coverage: Market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Key Topics Covered:

Introduction

Markets in the Global South continue to drive volume growth

Top five trends in Major Appliances

Top five trends uncovered

AI adoption will be essential for value-driven sustainable innovation

Drivers of consumer markets and impact on Major Appliances

Adjacent industries and how they impact Major Appliances

State of the industry

Market growth is back and expected to continue over the forecast period

Developed markets dominate, with Turkey's inflation-driven surge in purchases

Asia leads in volume, while emerging markets drive growth

Freestanding and laundry growth driven by APAC, premiumisation push from built-in

Enhancing appliance insights with replacement cycles data from consumer surveys

Companies and products

Beko Corp is now the number two major appliance company

Voltas benefits from India's appliance market growth

Inflation drives market consolidation benefitting the top 5 companies

Channels

Shift to e-commerce as traditional channels lose ground

Future outlook

Diverse growth in major appliances driven by income rise and shifting lifestyles

Emerging markets lead global appliance growth, with China and India at the forefront

Emerging markets drive volume, while premiumisation fuels value growth

Growth opportunities in the appliances market: Freestanding and built-in trends

Asia Pacific leads, India offers growth potential

Conclusion

SWOT analysis: AI appliances drive growth, while challenges remain

Opportunities for growth

