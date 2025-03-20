XRP Whales Troop to Participate in XploraDEX $XPL Presale – The First AI-Powered Decentralized Exchange on XRP Ledger

ZURICH, Switzerland, March 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XRP Ledger ecosystem is about to experience an unprecedented breakthrough in decentralized trading with the launch of XploraDEX, the first-ever AI-powered decentralized trading platform on XRPL. Built to redefine efficiency, liquidity, and intelligence in DeFi, XploraDEX introduces next-generation AI automation, making trading faster, smarter, and more profitable than ever before!

That’s not all, the $XPL Token Presale is officially launching, bringing massive opportunities for early adopters and traders ready to dominate the new era of AI-powered DeFi!

What Makes XploraDEX a Game-Changer?

AI-Powered, Lightning-Fast Trading on XRPL - Forget slow, manual, and inefficient DEXs, XploraDEX harnesses artificial intelligence to analyze markets, optimize orders, and execute trades with lightning speed. Whether you’re a pro trader or a DeFi newbie, AI trading strategies will help you maximize profits with real-time market intelligence, predictive analytics, and deep liquidity optimization.

Smart Liquidity & Automated Arbitrage - No more frustrating price slippage and weak liquidity! XploraDEX’s AI-driven AMM (Automated Market Maker) algorithms ensure tight spreads, seamless order execution, and profitable arbitrage opportunities—even in volatile markets.

Fully Decentralized & Built on XRP Ledger - Unlike centralized platforms, XploraDEX ensures complete decentralization, trustless transactions, and instant settlements—all powered by XRPL’s ultra-fast, low-cost network. Traders retain full control over their assets with no middlemen, no restrictions, and 100% transparency!

$XPLD Token Launch – Your Ticket to the AI Trading Revolution

The heartbeat of XploraDEX is the $XPL Token , fueling AI-driven trading, liquidity rewards, and governance decisions. Early adopters have a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to grab $XPL at launch and secure their position in the next evolution of DeFi trading!

$XPL Token Utility & Benefits:

Trade & Earn – Use $XPL for AI-powered trade execution and unlock premium analytics tools.

Stake & Multiply Your Rewards – Stake $XPL to earn passive income and exclusive governance rights

VIP Fee Discounts – Hold $XPL and enjoy lower trading fees and priority liquidity access

AI-Boosted Yield Farming – Provide liquidity and earn high APY rewards optimized by AI strategies

Community Governance & Power – Vote on AI model updates, platform upgrades, and trading policies

Only a limited supply of $XPL Token will be available at launch, early adopters get the edge! Don’t miss out on XPL Token Presale .

Key Details on the $XPLD Token Launch:

Token Name: XploraDEX

Total Supply: 100,000,000

Presale Allocation: Limited Supply – First Come, First Serve!

DEX Listing: 25% Higher

Liquidity Pools: Launching immediately after TGE!

The XPL presale is already attracting major interest—early investors will gain first-mover advantages!

The first-ever AI-powered DEX on XRPL is here, this is your chance to be part of the revolution!

The AI-powered trading era has begun—and XploraDEX is setting the new standard for decentralized finance on XRPL.

Stay connected and Join the XploraDEX AI Revolution

Website | $XPL Token Presale | X | Telegram

Contact:

Oliver Muller

oliver@xploradex.io

contact@xploradex.io

