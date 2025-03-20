Unlocking the $43 Trillion Opportunity: The 60+ Consumer Market to Dominate Global Spending by 2040

Dublin, March 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Unlocking Growth in the 60+ Consumer Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Mature consumers (60+) will be a key driver of consumption, set to comprise 19% of the global population and generate 31% of gross income by 2040. Their spending will more than double in coming decades, fuelled by rising demand for discretionary solutions. Challenging stereotypes, leveraging multi-metric analysis, and embracing needs-based innovation can help businesses unlock lasting opportunities in this expanding segment.
The report offers unique insight into emerging trends world-wide. Aimed squarely at strategists and planners, they draw on the vast information resources to give top line insight across markets and within consumer segments. Written by some of our most experienced analysts, they are designed as provocations for senior management to use in their own forum, allowing them to stand back and reflect on the behaviour and motivation driving global markets today and tomorrow
Key Report Findings
Mature consumers is a critical future growth segment
- With global ageing accelerating, mature consumers aged 60+ represent an untapped yet high-potential market. By 2040, they will outnumber children in key regions, driving demand shifts. Their spending is set to rise from USD18.3 trillion in 2024 to USD43 trillion in nominal terms by 2040, outpacing overall consumer expenditure growth. Businesses must act now to capture opportunity.
Shattering outdated stereotypes
- Mature consumers defy outdated assumptions of thrift, limited consumption, digital reticence and transactional loyalty. Their financial resilience is evident as they continue to grow discretionary spending even amid economic challenges. With a marked increase in tech-savviness and digital engagement, they have become more accessible to businesses than ever before.
Digital fluency is reshaping engagement
- Mature consumers are highly engaged online, with 91% actively sharing reviews and social posts. Moreover, golden agers demonstrate remarkable social proactivity, with "granfluencers" driving robust engagement across all age cohorts. For brands aiming to build an intergenerationally positive brand image, age-positive marketing that celebrates maturity is essential.
Multi-metric market analysis provides an effective assessment of mature consumer market potential
- A structured, multi-metric approach identifies market potential better than demographics alone. The Market Potential Index highlights North America and Western Europe as prime potential regions, balancing high income, expenditure, digital adoption, etc. Asia Pacific also presents strong opportunities, particularly in Japan and South Korea.
Innovation anchored in empowerment, indulgence and inclusion helps to unlock growth
- Empowerment, indulgence and inclusion are higher-order motivations shaping mature consumer values and purchasing decisions. Brands that innovate to these priorities build trust and loyalty and enhance their reputation. Mature consumers are committed to active lifestyles and eager to explore premium products, expecting businesses to support such aspirations.
Key Topics Covered:
Introduction
- Mature consumers shape consumption today and tomorrow
- Amidst slowing growth, mature consumers emerge as an untapped opportunity
Breaking stereotypes
- Mature consumers defy outdated stereotypes
- Mature consumers are spending vigorously
- Health spending is a priority, but not the only one
- The Bristal features Blue Zone soups for their Winter 2024 Menu
- Mature consumers are value, not price focused
- Being mature does not equal being offline
- "Golden age" influencers are reshaping digital marketing and consumer engagement
- Overcoming stereotypes opens opportunities, but not without challenges
Determining high-potential markets
- Mapping opportunity beyond demographics
- Market Potential Index: A structured approach to analyse 60+ markets
- Developed countries remain the global powerhouses for mature consumer demand
- US golden agers' demand is driven by wellness, leisure and digital engagement
- Granular spending data reveals hidden opportunities for food, leisure and transport
- From data to behavioural insights
Embracing age-friendly innovation
- Serving 60+ consumers' diverse needs via empowerment, indulgence and inclusivity
- Empowering mature consumers to live independently longer
- Uda successfully markets longevity coffee
- Indulgence is driving demand for premium experiences
- Discovery Senior Living creates premier resort-style active living community
- Viking Cruises offers trips tailored for "golden age" consumers
- Inclusive brand marketing drives engagement, trust and purchases
- Liseberg reimagines older age group as active and thrill-seeking
- Iris Apfel x Dr. Scholl's collaboration promotes age inclusion
Conclusion
- Recommendations for growth
- Evolution of mature consumers' demand
- Questions we are asking
Appendices
- Market Potential Index: Mature Consumers 2024 Ranking
- Key pillars and indicators to assess market potential for mature consumers
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lne06d
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.