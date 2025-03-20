ExoraPad Innovation brings life to AI Vetting





CORK, Ireland, March 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ExoraPad has emerged as one of the biggest winners in the XRP ecosystem, as its presale skyrockets past 70% of its softcap in record time.

The XRP ecosystem has entered a new era of opportunity following Ripple’s decisive legal victory against the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

The SEC has officially dropped its lawsuit against Ripple, ending a years-long battle that had cast uncertainty over XRP’s regulatory status.

XRP’s Legal Clarity Unlocks Unprecedented Growth

Now that the SEC has dropped the case, XRP is free to expand without legal roadblocks, making way for broader institutional investment and integration into financial markets. With a clear regulatory framework, XRP’s utility as a bridge currency for global transactions and DeFi solutions is stronger than ever.

ExoraPad: Leading Innovation on XRPL

ExoraPad , the first AI-powered IDO launchpad built exclusively on the XRP Ledger, is transforming the way blockchain startups raise capital. By integrating advanced AI-driven analytics, predictive modeling, and fraud detection, ExoraPad ensures that only the most credible and high-potential projects are launched, significantly reducing investor risk while increasing transparency and efficiency.

Specializing in Real-World Assets (RWAs), Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Networks (DePIN), and premium blockchain ventures, ExoraPad leverages artificial intelligence to create a trustless and secure fundraising ecosystem.

EXP Token Presale Surges Past 70% Softcap

With XRP’s regulatory clarity fueling confidence, ExoraPad’s EXP token presale has gained massive momentum, already surpassing 70% of its softcap in record time. This rapid uptake demonstrates strong investor enthusiasm and highlights the growing demand for AI-powered investment solutions within the XRP ecosystem.

$EXP holders will enjoy several key benefits, including:

Early Access: Priority investment in AI-vetted projects on ExoraPad.

Priority investment in AI-vetted projects on ExoraPad. Lucrative Staking Rewards: Passive income opportunities through staking $EXP tokens.

Passive income opportunities through staking $EXP tokens. Revenue Sharing: 70% of launchpad fees will be distributed to token holders, making participation highly rewarding.

70% of launchpad fees will be distributed to token holders, making participation highly rewarding. Decentralized Governance: Community-driven decision-making power to steer the platform’s future.

With only 100 million $EXP tokens in existence, scarcity combined with strong utility makes this token one of the most promising digital assets emerging from XRPL.

How to Join the ExoraPad Presale

The presale is filling up fast as investors recognize ExoraPad’s potential in a rapidly expanding XRP ecosystem. Here’s how to secure your allocation:

Buy XRP: Purchase XRP from trusted exchanges such as Binance, Coinbase, or Bybit. Set Up an XRP-Compatible Wallet: Use non-custodial wallets like Xaman Wallet or Trust Wallet. Join the Presale: Visit ExoraPad’s official presale page at ExoraPad Presale and send XRP to the provided presale address. Receive EXP Tokens: Your EXP tokens will be automatically airdropped to your wallet after the presale concludes.

Final Thoughts: The Future is Bright for XRP and ExoraPad

Ripple’s victory against the SEC marks a historic turning point, clearing the way for unhindered growth and adoption of XRP. As institutional interest surges, the XRP Ledger is set to become a dominant force in the blockchain space.

ExoraPad is positioned at the forefront of this new era, providing a secure and AI-driven launchpad that enhances investor confidence and project credibility.

Contact:

Noah Walsh

hello@exorapad.com

