Amphista Therapeutics to present novel mechanism of action for the degradation of BRD9 using its proprietary Targeted Glue® technology at two key upcoming scientific conferences

Oral presentations will detail the rapid, deep and persistent degradation of BRD9 through the recruitment of DCAF16 using Amphista’s Targeted Glue® technology.





Cambridge, UK, 20 March 2025 – Amphista Therapeutics, a leader in the discovery of next-generation, Targeted Protein Degradation (TPD) medicines, today announces the presentation of the discovery of a novel mechanism for BRD9 degradation, differentiated from cereblon- or VHL-based PROTACs using the Company’s novel Targeted Glue® technology. These will be at the 2nd SMR Molecular Glues meeting being held on 21 March in Stevenage, UK, and the 5th Annual TPD and Induced Proximity Summit Europe being held 25-27 March in London, UK.

Dr. Marta Carrara, Associate Director Target Discovery & Validation at Amphista, will deliver the oral presentations that describe the generation of selective and potent degraders of BRD9, an emerging target in Acute Myeloid Leukemia. Amphista’s proprietary Targeted Glue catalyzes degradation via DCAF16, a relatively uncharacterised E3 ligase, and therefore has the potential to create novel TPD therapeutics for application across a wide range of indications.

These data illustrate the strength of the Company’s proprietary chemistry and its Eclipsys™ platform in enabling the rational design of orally bioavailable protein degraders.

Details of presentations:

Conference Presentation Date and Time Presentation Title



2nd SMR Molecular Glues meeting, Stevenage, UK







Friday 21st March,

11.50am-12.30pm GMT Degradation of BRD9 by a novel “Targeted Glue®”



5th Annual TPD and Induced Proximity Summit Europe, London, UK







Wednesday 26th March,

9.00am GMT Rational design of a novel DCAF16-recruting BRD9 Targeted Glue®

About Amphista Therapeutics

At Amphista Therapeutics, we are focused on transforming the lives of patients with severe diseases, including cancer and neurodegenerative disorders, through the discovery of advanced, next generation targeted protein degradation (TPD) medicines. Amphista applies its proprietary Eclipsys™ platform to generate unique, bifunctional Targeted Glue® therapeutics with a differentiated mechanism and leading drug-like properties. Our portfolio offers the potential to deliver first- and/or best-in-class therapeutics with performance characteristics beyond the limitations of CRBN and VHL-based agents. Amphista was co-founded by Advent Life Sciences and is additionally funded by a premier group of investors including Forbion, Gilde Healthcare, Novartis Venture Fund, SV’s Dementia Discovery Fund and Eli Lilly. For more information, please visit: www.amphista.com

