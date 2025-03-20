Baker Hughes to Provide Fully Integrated Completions for Petrobras’ Offshore Fields

New solutions will support remote operations in deepwater fields

Technology allows real-time response to evolving well conditions across multiple zones

HOUSTON and LONDON, March 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Baker Hughes (NASDAQ: BKR), an energy technology company, announced Thursday a major, multi-year fully integrated completions systems contract with Petrobras. The award followed an open tender and will leverage Baker Hughes’ innovative completions technology portfolio and extensive experience in Brazil to optimize production across multiple deepwater fields.

A range of technologies from Baker Hughes has been specifically tailored to meet the needs of Petrobras’ offshore developments. The intelligent completions technologies, combined with conventional upper and lower completions solutions, will provide remote operations capabilities and multizone control, limiting water and gas breakthroughs and reducing the risk of any costly interventions.

“Deepwater, high pressure wells require an unmatched level of reliability, and our completion technologies have proven themselves in these harsh environments,” said Amerino Gatti, executive vice president, Oilfield Services & Equipment at Baker Hughes. “Through continual innovation, improvement and testing, and in close collaboration with Petrobras, the Baker Hughes team has pioneered new ways to help develop Brazil’s natural resources safely and efficiently for decades to come.”

Through this agreement, Petrobras will utilize Baker Hughes’ new SureCONTROL Premium interval control valve (ICV), which provides enhanced reliability in the high flowrates of Petrobras’ offshore fields. This technology was developed to meet Petrobras’ industry-leading standards and allows operators to respond remotely to evolving well conditions across multiple zones in real time.

Petrobras will deploy a number of additional Baker Hughes completions technologies, including SureSENS QPT ELITE downhole gauges, SureSENS B-Annulus monitoring system, SureTREAT chemical injection system, Sur-Set flow control system, Orbit Premium barrier valves, a gas lift system, REACH subsurface safety valves, DeepShield subsurface safety valves, Premier packers, screens and gravel pack system.

Baker Hughes has played a key role in the development of Brazil’s offshore oil and gas fields for decades, and the company’s localization strategy contributes to the nation’s economy while strengthening its energy supply chain.

Delivery will begin in late 2025.

