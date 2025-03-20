SweetWater Brewing Company and Georgia Aquarium Celebrate Third Year of Partnership with Limited Edition Aquarium-Themed Can Art for OG IPA

ATLANTA, March 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SweetWater Brewing Company ("SweetWater Brewing" or "SweetWater"), the largest craft brewer in Georgia and the Southeast and a Tilray Brands, Inc., company (NASDAQ: TLRY and TSX: TLRY), announces the third year of its partnership with Georgia Aquarium by releasing a limited-edition aquarium-themed version of SweetWater’s OG IPA.

This collaboration highlights the shared commitment of both organizations to environmental conservation and community engagement. The limited-edition OG IPA cans feature vibrant, underwater-themed artwork inspired by the diverse marine life at Georgia Aquarium. This unique design aims to raise awareness about the importance of aquatic conservation, a core belief that SweetWater has upheld since its founding in 1997, named after the local SweetWater Creek State Park.

“We are excited to celebrate our third year of partnership with Georgia Aquarium,” said Evan Woolard, Senior Brand Manager for SweetWater Brewing. “This collaboration allows us to combine our passion for great beer with our dedication to environmental stewardship. The limited edition can art is a testament to our commitment to supporting the aquarium’s mission and engaging our community in meaningful ways.”

Hiroshi Okuda, Senior Director, Strategic Marketing & Corporate Partnerships at Georgia Aquarium, echoed these sentiments “Our partnership with SweetWater Brewing Company has been incredibly rewarding. The limited-edition OG IPA can and packaging not only showcases the beauty of marine life at the aquarium but also serves as a reminder of the critical need for conservation efforts. We are grateful for SweetWater’s continued support and look forward to many more years of collaboration.”

The limited-edition OG IPA cans will be available at the Tap Room for purchase as well as retailers across Georgia in 12-packs of 12-oz cans.

About SweetWater Brewing

SweetWater Brewing Company, the largest craft brewer in the Southeast, is an award-winning brewery known for its stash of heady brews including the original 420 Extra Pale Ale and loads of IPAs. SweetWater’s craft beers are available coast to coast. Inspired by the outdoors, SweetWater is a passionate advocate for healthy waterways and conservation initiatives. SweetWater focuses its community support for organizations fighting for clean water and habitat conservation. For further information about SweetWater Brewing Company, please visit www.sweetwaterbrew.com and follow @SweetWaterBrew.

About Tilray Brands

Tilray Brands, Inc. (“Tilray”) (Nasdaq: TLRY; TSX: TLRY), is a global lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company at the forefront of beverage, cannabis and wellness industries with operations in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, and Latin America that is leading as a transformative force at the nexus of cannabis, beverage, wellness, and entertainment, elevating lives through moments of connection. Tilray’s mission is to be a leading premium lifestyle company with a house of brands and innovative products that inspire joy, wellness and create memorable experiences. Tilray’s unprecedented platform supports over 40 brands in over 20 countries, including comprehensive cannabis offerings, hemp-based foods, and craft beverages. For more information on Tilray Brands, visit www.Tilray.com and follow @Tilray.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this communication that are not historical facts constitute forward-looking information or forward-looking statements (together, “forward-looking statements”) under Canadian and U.S. securities laws and within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that are intended to be subject to the “safe harbor” created by those sections and other applicable laws. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as “forecast,” “future,” “should,” “could,” “enable,” “potential,” “contemplate,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “plan,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “project,” “will,” “would,” “ahead,” and the negative of these terms or similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Certain material factors, estimates, goals, projections, or assumptions were used in drawing the conclusions contained in the forward-looking statements throughout this communication. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our intentions, beliefs, projections, outlook, analyses, or current expectations. Many factors could cause actual results, performance, or achievement to be materially different from any forward-looking statements, and other risks and uncertainties not presently known to the Company or that the Company deems immaterial could also cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements contained herein. For a more detailed discussion of these risks and other factors, see the most recently filed annual information form of Tilray and the Annual Report on Form 10-K (and other periodic reports filed with the SEC) of Tilray made with the SEC and available on EDGAR. The forward-looking statements included in this communication are made as of the date of this communication and the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect new information, subsequent events or otherwise unless required by applicable securities laws.

