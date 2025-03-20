Introducing FUJIFILM GFX100RF: The first FUJIFILM GFX System Fixed-Lens Mirrorless Digital Camera

VALHALLA, N.Y., March 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FUJIFILM North America Corporation today announced the launch of its “FUJIFILM GFX100RF” (GFX100RF) mirrorless digital camera. GFX100RF is the first digital camera with a fixed lens in the history of the GFX System. Like all GFX System cameras, GFX100RF incorporates a large-format image sensor[1], approximately 1.7 times larger than a typical 35mm full-frame sensor.

“GFX100RF redefines portability for the GFX System,” said Victor Ha, vice president, Electronic Imaging and Optical Devices Divisions, FUJIFILM North America Corporation. “This camera is an incredible mashup between our Straight Out of Camera philosophy and GFX System’s More Than Full FrameTM persona because it bridges image quality with our legendary color reproduction. With GFX100RF, we’re able to offer high-resolution, large format images in a small, easy-to-carry package.”

Product Features

Large-format, high-resolution images from the lightest GFX System model to date

GFX100RF weighs just 1.62lb (735g)[2], making it the lightest model in the history of any GFX System camera.

The camera features Fujifilm’s GFX 102MP CMOS II HS image sensor and image processing engine, X-Processor 5. This sensor features evolved pixel structure and micro-lenses that enhances dynamic range and low-light performance, as well as providing further improvements in peripheral image quality and autofocus (AF) accuracy.

Form and function made for large-format creation

The top plate of GFX100RF is machined from a single block of aluminum and the lens ring, dials, bottom plate, and other details are all precision-machined from aluminum as well, accentuating the camera’s premium details.

Another first in Fujifilm camera technology - an Aspect Ratio Dial is included on the back of the camera. This allows users to easily switch between the various aspect ratios on the camera, further enhancing the experience of using the camera. Two new aspect ratios of “3:4” and “17:6” have been added to GFX100RF, giving photographers more opportunities to select an aspect ratio that matches their creative intentions.

GFX100RF also features a digital tele-converter selector/lever on the front of the camera to select angle of view. From its native 35mm focal length (28mm in 35mm format), the angle of view can be switched in three steps to 45mm (36mm in 35mm format), 63mm (50mm in 35mm format), and 80mm (63mm in 35mm format), allowing users to respond flexibly to a variety of image creation situations.

A new user interface has been added that optimizes the placement of icons to match the 3:2 aspect ratio of the new 3.15-inch 2.1-megapixel 2-axis tilt LCD monitor.

GFX100RF also features a new Surround View function that displays the area outside the image range as a semi-transparent frame, which serves as a guide that coincides with the selected aspect ratio. Users can easily switch between these two viewing modes by using a lever on the camera body, giving an experience that can suit the needs of different creative perspectives.

The latest fixed-lens technology

GFX100RF features a new FUJINON 35mmF4 fixed focal length lens, with a constant F4 aperture, developed exclusively for GFX100RF. By adopting a leaf shutter system instead of a focal plane shutter system, the back focus distance has been shortened to achieve a significant reduction in overall size.

The versatile 35mm (equivalent to 28mm on a 35mm camera) angle of view is ideal for a wide range of scenes, including landscapes, travel, snapshots, and portraits.

GFX100RF achieves high resolution performance by suppressing spherical aberration and field curvature, through a lens configuration of 10 elements in 8 groups, including 2 aspherical lenses. A newly developed nano-GI coating optimized for lenses with large curvature has been applied to the lens to suppress internal reflections even in the peripheral areas of the lens.

Despite its MORE THAN FULL FRAME TM large format imaging sensor, the compact and lightweight body allows users to get close to their subjects, as close as 7.9 inches (20 cm) from the front of the lens.

large format imaging sensor, the compact and lightweight body allows users to get close to their subjects, as close as 7.9 inches (20 cm) from the front of the lens. GFX100RF is the first camera in the GFX System to feature a 4-stop ND filter built in, useful for image creation at maximum aperture in bright environments or with slow shutter speeds. The leaf shutter allows flash photography regardless of shutter speed, increasing the flexibility of shutter speeds, even when creating content outdoors in daylight.

High-speed, high-precision AF and 4K/30P video recording

GFX100RF is equipped with an AF prediction function and face/eye AF to recognize a wide variety of subjects, such as animals, vehicles, birds, and airplanes. In video recording, the tracking AF function easily tracks the subject with touch operation.

GFX100RF is equipped with a high-magnification, high-definition EVF with a finder magnification of 0.84x and 5.76 million dots. When using the viewfinder, it suppresses the image flow and distortion that occur due to misalignment of the pupil position, achieving high visibility. Inspired by classic camera design beloved by photographers, the GFX100RF’s EVF gives a premium viewing experience, echoing the style of FUJIFILM X100VI and FUJIFILM GFX50R, making it easy to monitor the surroundings with the camera to the eye.

GFX100RF supports smooth 4K/30P 4:2:2 10-bit video recording at 30 frames per second. In addition to enabling content creation with a wide dynamic range and low noise, the 13+stop[3] “F-Log2” provides for higher flexibility in post-production.

GFX100RF is compatible with Frame.io Camera to Cloud functionality, allowing video and still image files to be uploaded directly to Frame.io via the cloud, dramatically speeding up the workflow from content creation to editing.

Included Accessories:

The PRF-49 protective filter is included with purchase. When used in combination with the dedicated adapter ring, it achieves dust and drip resistance, making it safe to use even in outdoor environments where it may be exposed to light rain or flying dust.

GFX100RF also includes a precision-machined aluminum lens hood and a dedicated adapter ring, combining a sophisticated design with light shielding properties.

A stylish rope-type shoulder strap is included, a first for the GFX System, complementing the camera’s sophisticated design.

Pricing and Availability:

FUJIFILM GFX100RF is expected to be available late April 2025 at a Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price of $4,899.95 USD and $6,999.99 CAD. For more information, please visit https://www.fujifilm-x.com/en-us/products/cameras/gfx100rf/.

[1] Based on the diagonal length of 55mm (43.8mm W x 32.9mm H)

[2] Including attached battery and memory card

[3] According to in-house measurement by Fujifilm