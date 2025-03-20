British King Gold Project: Filing of NI43-101 Technical Report

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Central Iron Ore Limited. (CIO – TSX.V) (“CIO” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce that is has filed a National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report Mineral Resource Estimate, British King Gold Project Western Australia.

CIO is pleased to announce that it has filed an independent technical report titled “Technical Report Mineral Resource Estimate, British King Gold Project Western Australia” prepared by Andrew Bewsher MAIG with an effective date of 20 March 2025 (the “Technical Report”). The Technical Report was prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 – Standards for Disclosure of Mineral Projects. The Technical Report is available on the Company’s profile at www.Sedar.com .

The conclusion of the Technical Report stated:

The 2024 RC and diamond drilling programmes completed by CIO has successfully contributed to the increase in geological and grade confidence of the British King MRE. The metallurgical test work completed in 2025 has demonstrated the British King mineralisation is amenable to standard carbon in leach processing with a recovery in excess of 90%. The resultant Indicated and Inferred MRE is 263K tonnes @ 4.51 g/t Au for 38.1K oz at a top cut of 24 g/t Au within an optimised pit shell at AUD$4,500.

The Technical Report advises:

The completion of a heritage survey, a hydrogeology, geotechnical assessment and a mining study will have the project to a point of CIO being able to submit a mining proposal to DEMIRS Western Australia and having the British King deposit mine ready.

Mr Andrew Bewsher, MAIG, the Senior Technical advisor geologist, and a Qualified Person within the meaning of NI43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical and scientific information presented herein as accurate and has approved this news release.

About Central Iron Ore Limited.

Central Iron Ore Limited is an Australian resource exploration and development company with an office located in Sydney, Australia. The Company’s goal is to create value for shareholders through continuously exploring and developing its current properties in Australia.

For more information on Central Iron Ore Limited., please contact the Company at +61 2 9397 7521, or visit the Company's website at www.centralironorelimited.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

“David Deitz”

____________________________

David Deitz , CEO

