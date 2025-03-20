MEXC Introduces Bedrock (BR) Listing with Spot & Futures Trading, Offering 150,000 USDT to Power Next-Gen DeFi Restaking





VICTORIA, Seychelles, March 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MEXC, a leading global cryptocurrency exchange, announced the listing of Bedrock (BR) on both spot and futures markets, scheduled for March 20, 2025, 12:05 (UTC), subject to sufficient liquidity. To celebrate the launch, MEXC is introducing an Airdrop+ rewards pool totaling 150,000 USDT, strengthening its support for innovative multi-asset liquid restaking solutions in the DeFi ecosystem.

Revolutionizing DeFi: MEXC Lists Bedrock (BR) to Drive Multi-Asset Restaking Adoption

Bedrock (BR) is an innovative blockchain project offering a multi-asset liquid restaking protocol, enabling users to earn enhanced yields on Ethereum, Bitcoin, and DePIN rewards while retaining liquidity. By integrating with DeFi ecosystems such as EigenLayer, Babylon, and the Bedrock Diamonds rewards system, Bedrock helps users maximize asset efficiency and compound returns. With 278,627 token holders, $441.77M total restaked, and 4,628.28 BTC in reserves, it delivers a robust suite of solutions that seamlessly integrate staking and restaking functionalities. The BR token serves as a key utility and governance component, driving growth and adoption across multiple blockchain networks. Learn more about Bedrock (BR) here .

By listing Bedrock (BR) , MEXC underscores its dedication to championing transformative DeFi protocols. Leveraging its robust trading environment, deep liquidity, and expansive global reach, MEXC provides Bedrock with a powerful launchpad to scale the adoption of its multi-asset liquid restaking technology. Through strategic marketing initiatives, trading events, and ecosystem collaborations, MEXC amplifies Bedrock's visibility, showcasing its pioneering contributions to yield optimization, governance, and cross-chain synergy. This approach allows MEXC to bridge cutting-edge innovations with global markets, empowering participants across the DeFi spectrum.

Celebrate the BR Listing with a 150,000 USDT Prize Pool

MEXC continues its mission to support innovative blockchain projects by listing Bedrock (BR) in the Innovation Zone on March 20, 2025(UTC). The BR/USDT spot market will be available first, followed by the BR USDT perpetual futures launch , offering up to 50x leverage in both cross and isolated margin modes.

To mark the occasion, a 150,000 USDT prize pool will be available through a series of exclusive events from March 18, 2025, at 11:00 (UTC) to April 1, 2025, at 11:00 (UTC).

Event 1: Airdrop+ Rewards

Deposit and share 90,000 USDT (New user exclusive).

Futures Challenge — Trade to share 50,000 USDT in futures bonuses (Open to all users).

Invite friends and share 10,000 USDT (Open to all users).



Your Easiest Way to Trending Tokens

MEXC aims to become the go-to platform offering the widest range of valuable crypto assets. The platform has grown its user base to 34 million by offering a diverse selection of tokens, high-frequency airdrops, competitive fees, and comprehensive liquidity. In 2024, MEXC launched a total of 2,376 new tokens, including 1,716 initial listings and 605 memecoins, with total airdrop rewards exceeding $136 million.

