Robotic Process Automation Market Skyrockets to $20.82 Billion by 2031 Dominated by Tech Giants – Appian Corp, Automation Anywhere, Blue Prism and Cyclone Robotics | The Insight Partners

US & Canada, March 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new comprehensive report from The Insight Partners, “Robotic Process Automation Market Size and Forecast (2025 - 2031), Global and Regional Share, Trend, and Growth Opportunity Analysis Report Coverage: By Component, Deployment, Organization Size, End User Industry, and Geography", the robotic process automation market is observing significant growth owing to increased demand for robotic process automation in BPO, cost benefits offered by robotic process automation and rise in use of robotic process automation in BFSI sector.





The report runs an in-depth analysis of market trends, key players, and future opportunities. In general, the robotic process automation market comprises a vast array of component, deployment, organization size, end-use, and geography which are expected to register strength during the coming years.





Overview of Report Findings

Robotic Process Automation Market Growth: The robotic process automation market was valued at US$ 4.48 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$ 20.82 billion by 2031; it is expected to register a CAGR of 24.8% during 2024–2031.

Technological Innovations: In the coming years, the market is anticipated to enter a new category of software vendors who will be developing advanced analytics and data mining capabilities. This would further extend the scope of automation across more multifaceted processes and allow the automation of processes with variable degrees of unstructured data/content. This unstructured data/content would include freeform emails. The net impact of burgeoning autonomics in industries will result in lower labor arbitrage benefits from offshoring of processes, which would further result in increased consideration toward in-sourcing strategy.

Increased Demand for Robotic Process Automation in BPO: IT department workers devote more than 20% of their working hours to repetitive tasks. Because of this, various IT companies outsource their tasks, such as invoice processing, claims processing, data entry, data extraction, or other repetitive tasks, to different vendors. As robotic process automation (RPA) can benefit these companies by increasing productivity, its demand is increasing globally. The business process outsourcing (BPO) sector, which always seeks to increase cost efficiency while carrying out routine and repetitive work, requires robotic process automation as it can help BPO companies increase productivity by automating repetitive manual operations while maintaining low costs. In addition, when the robotic process automation program is set and running, the maintenance cost can also be minimal, saving both time and money compared to training and hiring new employees.

Cost Benefits Offered by Robotic Process Automation: RPA provides its users with the ability to in-source and offshore RPA-managed services, which further enables them to regain governance over the process without any surplus cost. The cost incurred might even be lesser than the offshore process without RPA. Furthermore, the buyers are attracted to the robust return on investments offered through robotic process automation deployments. The implementation of robotic process automation has proven to provide its buyers with enhanced predictability of costs and refine overall management of cost, subsequently allowing them to recognize the opportunity to deploy the staff on higher and strategic value roles. Further, as robotic process automation gradually shifts to the mainstream, several client organizations globally are expected to find it more comfortable transitioning from traditional incumbent service providers to modern robotic process automation capabilities.

Geographical Insights: In 2023, North America held the largest market share in 2024, followed by Europe and APAC. Further, Asia Pacific is anticipated to register the highest CAGR in the market from 2024 to 2031.





Robotic Process Automation Market Segmentation

Based on component, the robotic process automation market is segmented into solution and service. The service segment held the largest share in the robotic process automation market in 2024.

Based on deployment, the robotic process automation market is segmented into on-premise and cloud. The on-premise segment held the largest share in the robotic process automation market in 2024.

Based on organization size, the robotic process automation market is segmented into large enterprises and SMEs. The large enterprises segment held the largest share in the robotic process automation market in 2024.

Based on end-user industry, the robotic process automation market is segmented into BFSI, e-commerce & retail, healthcare, IT & telecom, manufacturing, and others. The BFSI segment held the largest share in the robotic process automation market in 2024.

The robotic process automation market is segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South and Central America.





Key Players and Competitive Landscape:

The Robotic Process Automation Market is characterized by the presence of several major players, including:

Appian Corp

Automation Anywhere Inc

Blue Prism Ltd

Cyclone Robotics

Datamatics Global Services Ltd

International Business Machines Corp

Microsoft Corp

NICE Ltd

Pegasystems Inc

Salesforce Inc

These companies are adopting strategies such as new product launches, joint ventures, and geographical expansion to maintain their competitive edge in the market.





Robotic Process Automation Market Competitive Strategy and Development

Key Players: A few major companies operating in the robotic process automation market include Appian Corp, Automation Anywhere Inc, Blue Prism Ltd, Cyclone Robotics, Datamatics Global Services Ltd, International Business Machines Corp, Microsoft Corp, NICE Ltd, Pegasystems Inc, Salesforce Inc, SAP SE, and UiPath Inc.





Trending Topics: Hybrid RPA, Industry 4.0, Industrial Automation Robotics, among others.





Global Headlines on Robotic Process Automation Market

" UiPath Inc., a leading provider of enterprise automation software, has announced its latest platform features designed to enable customers to achieve tangible benefits by leveraging AI and automation. These features empower organizations to transform millions of tasks and thousands of processes across their enterprise, resulting in increased capacity for innovation and enhanced worker productivity.”

“Salesforce Inc., the global leader in CRM, has unveiled the latest iteration of MuleSoft, a comprehensive solution for automation, integration, and APIs. This enhanced version empowers both technical and non-technical teams to easily automate workflows and adapt to the ever-changing landscape of business complexity. With MuleSoft, organizations can streamline processes, integrate systems, and navigate constant change with ease. This development aligns with Salesforce's commitment to providing innovative solutions that enable businesses to thrive in dynamic environments.”





Conclusion

The global robotic process automation market is undergoing substantial growth and is estimated to continue expanding in the coming years. The expanding demand for automation of enterprise processes is one of the major factors driving the adoption of robotic process automation technology. Companies opt for robotic process automation solutions with advanced features integrated with technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI). Collaboration among companies in the robotic process automation market has led to the development of enhanced robotic process automation solutions.

The report from The Insight Partners, therefore, provides several stakeholders—including software and service providers, system integrators, and end users —with valuable insights into how to successfully navigate this evolving market landscape and unlock new opportunities.





