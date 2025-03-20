Emerging Markets Report: Ceilings & Floors

An Emerging Markets Sponsored Commentary

ORLANDO, Fla., March 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At the Emerging Market Report we are definitively newshounds, constantly looking to see what news from a Company could further its fortunes or more rarely, what news from other authors might alter its fate one way or the other.

With featured Company American Tungsten Corp. (CSE:TUNG) (OTCQB:DEMRF) (FSE:RK90.F) it has been almost a roller-coaster of a ride, waiting to see if threatened/proposed/nearly enacted tariffs from the Trump administration to foster American energy independence might greatly favor this Company.

But it is fair to say that the situation is mercurial and that nothing is certain.

Well, some things are certain.

Even without tariffs it is established to service the growing need for tungsten. Mining operations in Idaho are favorable and this hullabaloo over these Trump Tariffs has helped obviate lots of good things for American Tungsten.

First, a lot of people, this writer included, weren’t entirely sure what tungsten was used for. A deeper dive post-tariff rumblings makes clear the opportunity for tungsten which is used in an enormous array of industries where the durable metal is valued.

And this is why both Canada and the United States have designated tungsten as a critical mineral.

All by itself.

