Hydrogen Infrastructure Market to Reach USD 12.76 Billion by 2032, CAGR 10.05% | NEL Hydrogen, Linde, Siemens Energy

Dublin, March 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Introspective Market Research is pleased to announce the publication of its latest report, Hydrogen Infrastructure Market. This in-depth analysis shows that the Global Hydrogen Infrastructure Market, valued at USD 5.39 Billion in 2023, is set for substantial growth and is projected to reach USD 12.76 Billion by 2032. This anticipated expansion reflects a strong compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.05% from 2024 to 2032.

The global Hydrogen Infrastructure Market is set for considerable expansion from 2024 to 2032. Hydrogen infrastructure includes production, storage, distribution, and refueling, involving governments, producers, pipeline companies, and distributors. Optimizing logistics is key for efficiency. With global hydrogen demand exceeding 97 Mt in 2023 and projected to reach 100 Mt in 2024, expanding storage, transportation, and refueling networks is essential for sustainable energy growth.

Key Industry Insights –

Driver

Increasing Energy Demand

Rising global energy demands, driven by population growth, economic expansion, and urbanization, underscore the need for cleaner alternatives. With fossil fuels accounting for 80% of energy consumption, hydrogen is poised to play a crucial role in decarbonization by replacing fossil fuel-based hydrogen in refining and serving as a cleaner fuel for transportation and power generation. Governments are actively promoting hydrogen infrastructure, as seen in India's National Green Hydrogen Mission (NGHM). Launched in November 2024, the MNRE's R&D scheme supports indigenous technology development, fostering efficient production, storage, and utilization of green hydrogen, driving market growth during the forecast period.



Restraint

Environmental Issues

The hydrogen infrastructure market faces environmental challenges despite its potential for clean energy transition. Green hydrogen production requires vast renewable energy resources, while blue hydrogen relies on carbon capture, which may not be entirely efficient. Hydrogen leakage during storage and transport can impact atmospheric chemistry, contributing to indirect warming. Additionally, water-intensive electrolysis raises sustainability concerns in water-scarce regions. Material and energy demand for pipeline construction and fuel cell production also pose environmental risks. Addressing these issues through technological advancements, sustainable resource management, and regulatory frameworks is crucial to ensuring hydrogen’s role as a truly sustainable energy solution.

Opportunity

Rise in Government Policies Create Opportunity for Hydrogen Infrastructure

Government policies are driving growth in the hydrogen infrastructure market by supporting production, storage, and distribution. Many countries have launched hydrogen roadmaps, subsidies, and funding initiatives to accelerate adoption. For instance, India's National Green Hydrogen Mission promotes R&D and indigenous technology development, while the EU and U.S. offer incentives for hydrogen projects. Policies encouraging carbon reduction, clean energy investments, and public-private partnerships are fostering market expansion. Mandates for industrial decarbonization and hydrogen-powered transportation are creating demand. As governments worldwide prioritize clean energy, these policies will unlock opportunities, attracting investments and accelerating the transition to a hydrogen-based economy.



Challenge

High Costs Hinder Hydrogen Infrastructure Growth as a Clean Energy Source

The high initial cost of hydrogen infrastructure remains a major barrier to market growth and adoption. While hydrogen holds promise as a clean energy source, its economic challenges hinder large-scale expansion. Production costs are a key concern, with steam methane reforming (SMR) and electrolysis being the primary methods. SMR, the most cost-effective option, relies on natural gas and emits carbon dioxide, limiting sustainability. Electrolysis, though cleaner, requires significant electricity, making it expensive. These financial and environmental challenges slow the development of a hydrogen economy. Advancements in technology and government incentives are crucial to overcoming cost barriers and fostering adoption.



Key Players to Watch:

ACWA Power (Saudi Arabia)

Air Liquide (France)

Air Products and Chemicals (United States)

BP (United Kingdom)

ENGIE (France)

ENGIE Solutions (France)

Equinor (Norway)

Iberdrola (Spain)

Linde (United Kingdom)

MAN, Energy Solutions (Germany)

Mitsubishi Power (Japan)

NEL Hydrogen (Norway)

Plug Power (United States)

Repsol (Spain)

Shell (Netherlands)

Siemens Energy (Germany)

Thyssenkrupp (Germany)

TotalEnergies (France)

Woodside Energy (Australia)

Other Active Players

Recent Development

In December 2024 , JCB, HYCAP, and HydraB Group collaborated to launch HYKIT, a joint venture dedicated to advancing hydrogen infrastructure. HYKIT focuses on developing innovative hydrogen solutions, including distribution, storage, and refueling systems. This initiative aims to accelerate the adoption of hydrogen as a clean energy source, supporting global decarbonization efforts and sustainable energy transition.

Key Segments of Market Report –

By Production

Steam Methane Reforming

Coal Gasification

Electrolysis

Others

By Storage

Compression

Liquefaction

Material Based



By Delivery

Transportation

Refinery

Power Generation

Hydrogen Refueling Stations

By Region:

The Asia Pacific region, producing 2,000 hydrogen kilotons in 2023, plays a crucial role in global energy transition and achieving net-zero emissions. China is scaling up green hydrogen production, while regional cooperation strengthens infrastructure for production, transport, and storage. The APAC Green Hydrogen Alliance, led by Breakthrough Energy and GH2, fosters policy measures, financing, and sustainable hydrogen trade. In August 2024, Indonesia's Ministry of Energy and GH2 signed an MoU to advance Indonesia’s hydrogen strategy through regional collaboration and investment.

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Hydrogen Infrastructure Market:

Executive Summary



Into the market research report, the executive summary highlights the most critical market findings, including key trends and actionable insights, offering clients a snapshot of the report’s core takeaways.

Market Landscape



This section is crafted to include a detailed analysis of Hydrogen Infrastructure Market Dynamics, Growth Trends, And Regulatory Frameworks. Tools like PESTEL Analysis, Value Chain Analysis, and Investment Pockets are employed to present a thorough market outlook and future growth projections.

Hydrogen Infrastructure Market Competitive Analysis



The competitive analysis examines the Key Players, Their Positioning, Strengths, And Opportunities. By mapping competition, we provide actionable intelligence for clients to strategize effectively.

Hydrogen Infrastructure Market Segmentation Analysis



In segmentation, we break down the market into Key and Sub-Segments, focusing on their growth potential, demand patterns, and overall market contribution.

Regional Analysis



Through in-depth global, regional, and country-level insights, we analyse key growth drivers and challenges specific to each geography.

Hydrogen Infrastructure Market Analyst Viewpoint and Conclusion



The concluding section consolidates the findings, offering strategic recommendations and emphasizing practical, client-centric strategies to navigate market complexities.

Thematic Research Methodology



Leveraging primary and secondary research, we ensure data authenticity and reliability. Our reports follow the MORE Principle:

Magnifying Insights : Delivering accurate and detailed research findings.

: Delivering accurate and detailed research findings. Optimizing Strategies : Customizing strategies for client needs.

: Customizing strategies for client needs. Refining Solutions : Continuously enhancing research processes.

: Continuously enhancing research processes. Elevating Client Impact: Creating measurable value for client success.

