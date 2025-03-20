Chris Miller, Former Acting U.S. Secretary of Defense Appointed by President Trump, Joins the Draganfly Board of Directors

Tampa, Florida, March 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Draganfly Inc, (NASDAQ: DPRO) (CSE: DPRO) (FSE: 3U8A) (“Draganfly” or the “Company”), an award-winning, industry-leading drone solutions and systems developer, is proud to announce that Christopher C. Miller, former Acting U.S. Secretary of Defense under President Donald Trump, has joined the Company’s Board of Directors.

Miller, a seasoned national security expert with decades of experience in defense and intelligence, will help guide Draganfly’s strategic initiatives in the government, defense, and aerospace sectors. His extensive leadership in military operations and national security policy aligns with Draganfly’s commitment to providing cutting-edge, American-made drone technology for critical applications.

"Chris Miller’s experience at the highest levels of defense and national security will be invaluable to Draganfly as we continue to expand our role in government and security operations. His insights and expertise will help continue to position Draganfly as a leader in North American-made drone solutions for defense, law enforcement, and public safety,” said Cameron Chell, CEO of Draganfly.

Miller served as the Acting U.S. Secretary of Defense, overseeing the Department of Defense during a critical transition period. Prior to that, he held senior positions at the National Security Council and Special Operations Command, where he played a key role in shaping U.S. counterterrorism strategies.

"Draganfly is at the forefront of innovation in drone technology, and I’m honored to join the Board at such a pivotal time,” said Chris Miller. “As the demand for secure, American-made drone solutions grows, Draganfly’s commitment to innovation, safety, and strategic partnerships will be essential in supporting national security and defense initiatives. I look forward to contributing to the Company’s success.”

Miller’s appointment strengthens Draganfly’s leadership team as the Company continues to expand its work with government and defense partners. His deep understanding of security, policy, and military operations will help Draganfly further solidify its position as a key player in the rapidly evolving drone and aerospace industries.

For more information about Draganfly and its leadership team, visit draganfly.com .

About Draganfly

Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ: DPRO; CSE: DPRO; FSE: 3U8) is a global leader in drone technology, AI, and autonomous systems, providing innovative solutions for public safety, defense, agriculture, and industrial applications. With over 25 years of experience, Draganfly is recognized for its groundbreaking contributions to the UAV industry and commitment to delivering cutting-edge, North American-made technology.

CSE Listing

NASDAQ Listing

Frankfurt Listing

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains certain “forward looking statements” and certain “forward-looking ‎‎‎‎information” as ‎‎‎‎defined under applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements ‎‎‎‎and information can ‎‎‎‎generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as ‎‎‎‎‎“may”, “will”, “expect”, “intend”, ‎‎‎‎‎“estimate”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “continue”, “plans” or similar ‎‎‎‎terminology. Forward-looking statements ‎‎‎‎and information are based on forecasts of future ‎‎‎‎results, estimates of amounts not yet determinable and ‎‎‎‎assumptions that, while believed by ‎‎‎‎management to be reasonable, are inherently subject to significant ‎‎‎‎business, economic and ‎‎‎‎competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Forward-looking statements ‎‎‎‎include, but are not ‎‎‎‎limited to, statements with respect to Chris Miller’s future contributions to Draganfly; that Draganfly will continue to position as a leader in North American-made drone solutions for defense, law enforcement, and public safety; that’s Draganfly’s commitment to innovation, safety, and strategic partnerships will be essential in supporting national security and defense initiatives. Forward-‎‎‎‎looking statements and information are subject to various ‎known ‎‎and unknown risks and ‎‎‎‎‎uncertainties, many of which are beyond the ability of the Company to ‎control or ‎‎predict, that ‎‎‎‎may cause ‎the Company’s actual results, performance or achievements to be ‎materially ‎‎different ‎‎‎‎from those ‎expressed or implied thereby, and are developed based on assumptions ‎about ‎‎such ‎‎‎‎risks, uncertainties ‎and other factors set out here in, including but not limited to: the potential ‎‎‎‎‎‎‎impact of epidemics, ‎pandemics or other public health crises, including the ‎COVID-19 pandemic, on the Company’s business, operations and financial ‎‎‎‎condition; the ‎‎‎successful integration of ‎technology; the inherent risks involved in the general ‎‎‎‎securities markets; ‎‎‎uncertainties relating to the ‎availability and costs of financing needed in the ‎‎‎‎future; the inherent ‎‎‎uncertainty of cost estimates; the ‎potential for unexpected costs and ‎‎‎‎expenses, currency ‎‎‎fluctuations; regulatory restrictions; and liability, ‎competition, loss of key ‎‎‎‎employees and other related risks ‎‎‎and uncertainties disclosed under the ‎heading “Risk Factors“ ‎‎‎‎in the Company’s most recent filings filed ‎‎‎with securities regulators in Canada on ‎the SEDAR ‎‎‎‎website at www.sedar.com and with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on EDGAR through the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov . The Company undertakes ‎‎‎no obligation to update forward-‎looking ‎‎‎‎information except as required by applicable law. Such forward-‎‎‎looking information represents ‎‎‎‎‎managements’ best judgment based on information currently available. ‎‎‎No forward-looking ‎‎‎‎statement ‎can be and actual future results may vary materially. ‎‎‎Accordingly, readers ‎‎‎‎are advised not to ‎place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or ‎‎‎information.‎

Media Contact

Erika Racicot

Email: media@draganfly.com