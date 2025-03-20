Intravenous (IV) Therapy and Vein Access Market Research 2025-2029: Aging Population, Rise in Chronic Disease, Shift to Home-Based Care

Dublin, March 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Intravenous (IV) Therapy and Vein Access Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for IV therapy and venous access devices is expected to grow from $57 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach $74.4 billion by the end of 2029, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.5% during the forecast period of 2024 to 2029.







The global infusion pump market is estimated to reach $21.6 billion by the end of 2029, at a CAGR of 4.9%. By end of 2029, global revenue for IV solutions and sets is expected to reach $39.7 billion, while the market for venous access devices (IV catheters) is projected to be $13.1 billion. The aging population, increasing incidences of chronic conditions and lifestyle diseases, the changing mix of healthcare services between hospitals and less costly sites (alternative care facilities and at home), and rising product demand in developing markets are all driving the market's growth.

As shorter hospital stays can save healthcare costs, there is a growing shift from the hospital to alternative sites and home-based care. The IV therapy and venous access market has further benefited from continuous technological advances, resulting in expanded applications for IV therapy and increased demand for premium-priced IV therapy products.



In this report, the market is segmented by product type, application and region. Product types include IV solutions and sets, infusion pumps, and venous access devices (IV catheters). IV solutions and sets are further segmented into general IV solutions and sets, parenteral nutrition IV solutions and sets, premixed drug IV solutions and other. Infusion pumps are further segmented as general infusion, specialized infusion pumps, portable and disposable infusion, and implantable infusion. Venous access devices are further segmented into peripheral IV and central venous catheters. The market is segmented by application into hospitals, alternative sites and home-based.



Report Scope



This report examines the global market for IV therapy and venous access devices, providing a comprehensive review of applications across several healthcare facility settings.



The study covers a range of IV solutions and devices used in therapeutic applications. The report analyzes critical market components, including types of IV solutions. These include general IV solutions, parenteral nutrition IV solutions and premixed drug IV solutions; infusion pumps such as general infusion pumps, specialized infusion pumps, portable and disposable infusion pumps, and implantable infusion pumps; and venous access devices such as peripheral IV catheters and central venous catheters.

Products for each IV solution and set market segment include:

General IV solutions and sets: Includes normal saline, hypertonic saline, Lactated Ringer's, Dextran and dextrose in water, along with IV sets, containers and accessories for care settings.

Parenteral nutrition IV solutions and sets: Covers nutrient-rich solutions (carbohydrates, lipid emulsions, amino acids, trace elements, vitamins, minerals) with accompanying IV sets and accessories for care settings.

Premixed IV solutions and sets: Includes premixed drugs (antibiotics, pain management, cardiovascular agents) with drug-delivery systems, containers, and accessories for care settings.

This report addresses regulatory aspects, including technological advances (patents and approvals), and the latest trends, preferences and developments in IV therapy. It includes market projections and market share analysis for global IV therapy and venous access market. It covers emerging technologies, such as AI-integrated ultrasonography for automatic vein measurement to prevent IV catheter failure, and AI-enabled, ultrasound-guided handheld robotic devices for femoral vascular.

The market is segmented by region into North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and Rest of the World (RoW), and analyzes the markets for the U.S., Canada, Mexico, France, Germany, the U.K., Italy, Spain, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea and China.



The report includes:

92 data tables and 53 additional tables

Analyses of the global market trends for intravenous (IV) therapy and vein access devices, with revenue data (sales figures) from 2021-2023, forecasts for 2024, and projected CAGRs through 2029

Estimates of the market size and revenue prospects, along with a corresponding market share analysis by product type, application, end user and region

Discussion of the market potential and opportunities in the medical device industry, along with an analysis of the competitive environment, regulatory scenario, and technological advances

Facts and figures pertaining to R&D activity, industry-specific challenges, and the impact of macroeconomic factors

Insights derived from the Porter's Five Forces model, as well as global supply chain and PESTLE analyses

Overview of sustainability trends and ESG developments, with emphasis on consumer attitudes, and the ESG scores and practices of leading companies

Patent analysis featuring key granted and published patents

Analysis of the industry structure, including companies' market shares and rankings, strategic alliances, M&A activity and a venture funding outlook

Company profiles, including BD, B. Braun, Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA, Baxter, and Medtronic

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 148 Forecast Period 2024-2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $57 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $74.4 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.5% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1 Executive Summary

Market Outlook

Scope of Report

Market Summary

Chapter 2 Market Overview

Market Definition

IV Therapy Overview

Human Circulatory System

Definition of Infusion Therapy

Definition of IV Therapy

Methods of IV Infusion Pump

Pump Infusion

Drip Infusion

History of IV Therapy

IV Solutions

General IV Solutions

Parenteral Nutrition IV Solutions

Premixed Drug IV Solutions

IV Infusion Pumps

Venous Access Devices (IV Catheters)

Chapter 3 Market Dynamics

Overview

Market Drivers

Growing Aging Population Worldwide

Growing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases

Expectations for Increased Quality of Care

Alternative Site and Home-based Medical Care

Global Burden of VTE and Hospital-Acquired Infections

Market Restraints

Risk of Infections and Complications

Reimbursement Policies

Market Opportunities

Technological Advances

Growing Healthcare Spending in Emerging Markets

Market Challenges

Regulatory Challenges

Safety Issues and Recalls

Chapter 4 Market Segment Analysis

Overview

Segmentation Breakdown

Market Analysis by Product Type

IV Solutions and Sets

Infusion Pumps

Venous Access Devices (IV Catheters)

Market Analysis by Application

Market Size and Forecast

Hospitals

Alternative Care Settings

Home-based

Geographic Breakdown

Market Analysis by Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Chapter 5 Emerging Trends and Technologies

Overview

Advances in Intraosseous Infusion Systems for Vascular Access

Antimicrobial-Coated Sets

Needleless Connectors

IV Filters

Smart Vein Visualization and Access Devices

Smart IV Devices

Blood Transfusion Sets

Wireless Sensor Networks and AI in IV Therapy

Advances in IV Therapy and Venous Access

Chapter 6 ESG Developments

ESG in the IV Therapy and Venous Access Industry

ESG Sustainability of Major Manufacturers

ESG Risk Ratings

Research Viewpoint

Chapter 7 Patent Analysis

IV Therapy and Venous Access Patents

Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape

Analysis of Leading Companies' Market Shares

Startups and Other Interesting Companies

Mergers, Acquisitions and Collaborations

Strategic Alliances

Chapter 9 Appendix

Methodology

Sources

Abbreviations

Company Profiles

Angiodynamics

Baxter

B. Braun SE

BD

Cardinal Health

Cook

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

ICU Medical Inc.

Integrated Medical Systems Inc.

Iradimed Corp.

Medtronic

Pfizer Inc.

Terumo Corp.

Vygon SAS

Wellmed International Industries Pvt. Ltd.

