Intravenous (IV) Therapy and Vein Access Market Research 2025-2029: Aging Population, Rise in Chronic Disease, Shift to Home-Based Care

The global market for IV therapy and venous access devices is expected to grow from $57 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach $74.4 billion by the end of 2029, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.5% during the forecast period of 2024 to 2029.
The global infusion pump market is estimated to reach $21.6 billion by the end of 2029, at a CAGR of 4.9%. By end of 2029, global revenue for IV solutions and sets is expected to reach $39.7 billion, while the market for venous access devices (IV catheters) is projected to be $13.1 billion. The aging population, increasing incidences of chronic conditions and lifestyle diseases, the changing mix of healthcare services between hospitals and less costly sites (alternative care facilities and at home), and rising product demand in developing markets are all driving the market's growth.
As shorter hospital stays can save healthcare costs, there is a growing shift from the hospital to alternative sites and home-based care. The IV therapy and venous access market has further benefited from continuous technological advances, resulting in expanded applications for IV therapy and increased demand for premium-priced IV therapy products.
In this report, the market is segmented by product type, application and region. Product types include IV solutions and sets, infusion pumps, and venous access devices (IV catheters). IV solutions and sets are further segmented into general IV solutions and sets, parenteral nutrition IV solutions and sets, premixed drug IV solutions and other. Infusion pumps are further segmented as general infusion, specialized infusion pumps, portable and disposable infusion, and implantable infusion. Venous access devices are further segmented into peripheral IV and central venous catheters. The market is segmented by application into hospitals, alternative sites and home-based.
Report Scope
This report examines the global market for IV therapy and venous access devices, providing a comprehensive review of applications across several healthcare facility settings.
The study covers a range of IV solutions and devices used in therapeutic applications. The report analyzes critical market components, including types of IV solutions. These include general IV solutions, parenteral nutrition IV solutions and premixed drug IV solutions; infusion pumps such as general infusion pumps, specialized infusion pumps, portable and disposable infusion pumps, and implantable infusion pumps; and venous access devices such as peripheral IV catheters and central venous catheters.
- Products for each IV solution and set market segment include:
- General IV solutions and sets: Includes normal saline, hypertonic saline, Lactated Ringer's, Dextran and dextrose in water, along with IV sets, containers and accessories for care settings.
- Parenteral nutrition IV solutions and sets: Covers nutrient-rich solutions (carbohydrates, lipid emulsions, amino acids, trace elements, vitamins, minerals) with accompanying IV sets and accessories for care settings.
- Premixed IV solutions and sets: Includes premixed drugs (antibiotics, pain management, cardiovascular agents) with drug-delivery systems, containers, and accessories for care settings.
This report addresses regulatory aspects, including technological advances (patents and approvals), and the latest trends, preferences and developments in IV therapy. It includes market projections and market share analysis for global IV therapy and venous access market. It covers emerging technologies, such as AI-integrated ultrasonography for automatic vein measurement to prevent IV catheter failure, and AI-enabled, ultrasound-guided handheld robotic devices for femoral vascular.
The market is segmented by region into North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and Rest of the World (RoW), and analyzes the markets for the U.S., Canada, Mexico, France, Germany, the U.K., Italy, Spain, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea and China.
The report includes:
- 92 data tables and 53 additional tables
- Analyses of the global market trends for intravenous (IV) therapy and vein access devices, with revenue data (sales figures) from 2021-2023, forecasts for 2024, and projected CAGRs through 2029
- Estimates of the market size and revenue prospects, along with a corresponding market share analysis by product type, application, end user and region
- Discussion of the market potential and opportunities in the medical device industry, along with an analysis of the competitive environment, regulatory scenario, and technological advances
- Facts and figures pertaining to R&D activity, industry-specific challenges, and the impact of macroeconomic factors
- Insights derived from the Porter's Five Forces model, as well as global supply chain and PESTLE analyses
- Overview of sustainability trends and ESG developments, with emphasis on consumer attitudes, and the ESG scores and practices of leading companies
- Patent analysis featuring key granted and published patents
- Analysis of the industry structure, including companies' market shares and rankings, strategic alliances, M&A activity and a venture funding outlook
- Company profiles, including BD, B. Braun, Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA, Baxter, and Medtronic
Key Attributes
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|148
|Forecast Period
|2024-2029
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$57 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029
|$74.4 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|5.5%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered
Chapter 1 Executive Summary
- Market Outlook
- Scope of Report
- Market Summary
Chapter 2 Market Overview
- Market Definition
- IV Therapy Overview
- Human Circulatory System
- Definition of Infusion Therapy
- Definition of IV Therapy
- Methods of IV Infusion Pump
- Pump Infusion
- Drip Infusion
- History of IV Therapy
- IV Solutions
- General IV Solutions
- Parenteral Nutrition IV Solutions
- Premixed Drug IV Solutions
- IV Infusion Pumps
- Venous Access Devices (IV Catheters)
Chapter 3 Market Dynamics
- Overview
- Market Drivers
- Growing Aging Population Worldwide
- Growing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases
- Expectations for Increased Quality of Care
- Alternative Site and Home-based Medical Care
- Global Burden of VTE and Hospital-Acquired Infections
- Market Restraints
- Risk of Infections and Complications
- Reimbursement Policies
- Market Opportunities
- Technological Advances
- Growing Healthcare Spending in Emerging Markets
- Market Challenges
- Regulatory Challenges
- Safety Issues and Recalls
Chapter 4 Market Segment Analysis
- Overview
- Segmentation Breakdown
- Market Analysis by Product Type
- IV Solutions and Sets
- Infusion Pumps
- Venous Access Devices (IV Catheters)
- Market Analysis by Application
- Market Size and Forecast
- Hospitals
- Alternative Care Settings
- Home-based
- Geographic Breakdown
- Market Analysis by Region
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Rest of the World
Chapter 5 Emerging Trends and Technologies
- Overview
- Advances in Intraosseous Infusion Systems for Vascular Access
- Antimicrobial-Coated Sets
- Needleless Connectors
- IV Filters
- Smart Vein Visualization and Access Devices
- Smart IV Devices
- Blood Transfusion Sets
- Wireless Sensor Networks and AI in IV Therapy
- Advances in IV Therapy and Venous Access
Chapter 6 ESG Developments
- ESG in the IV Therapy and Venous Access Industry
- ESG Sustainability of Major Manufacturers
- ESG Risk Ratings
- Research Viewpoint
Chapter 7 Patent Analysis
- IV Therapy and Venous Access Patents
Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape
- Analysis of Leading Companies' Market Shares
- Startups and Other Interesting Companies
- Mergers, Acquisitions and Collaborations
- Strategic Alliances
Chapter 9 Appendix
- Methodology
- Sources
- Abbreviations
Company Profiles
- Angiodynamics
- Baxter
- B. Braun SE
- BD
- Cardinal Health
- Cook
- Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA
- ICU Medical Inc.
- Integrated Medical Systems Inc.
- Iradimed Corp.
- Medtronic
- Pfizer Inc.
- Terumo Corp.
- Vygon SAS
- Wellmed International Industries Pvt. Ltd.
