Nykredit Realkredit A/S – annual general meeting 2025

At Nykredit Realkredit's annual general meeting held on Thursday 20 March 2025:

The Annual Report 2024 and the proposal for distribution of net profit were approved.

Discharge of the Board of Directors and Executive Board was adopted.

The Board of Directors' proposals for remuneration policy, remuneration report and Management remuneration were adopted.

Merete Eldrup, Preben Sunke, Michael Demsitz, Per W. Hallgren, Jørgen Høholt, Torsten Hagen Jørgensen, Vibeke Krag and Mie Krog were re-elected to the Board of Directors. In addition, the Board of Directors includes four staff-elected members: Olav Bredgaard Brusen, Rasmus Fossing, Kathrin Helene Hattens and Inge Sand.

EY Godkendt Revisionspartnerselskab was reappointed as the Company's auditors and EY Godkendt Revisionspartnerselskab was reappointed as the Company's sustainability auditors.





Immediately following the annual general meeting, the Board of Directors elected Merete Eldrup as its Chair and Preben Sunke as its Deputy Chair.

Copenhagen, 20 March 2025

Nykredit Realkredit A/S

Board of Directors

