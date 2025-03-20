Nayax Introduces Innovative State-of-Charge Feature for EV Kiosk, Elevating EV Charging Experience

HERZLIYA, Israel, March 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nayax Ltd. (Nasdaq: NYAX; TASE: NYAX), a global commerce enablement, payments and loyalty platform designed to help merchants scale their business, today announced the launch of its State-of-Charge feature for its EV Kiosk. This new upgrade simplifies electric vehicle (EV) charging by clearly separating card-present payments from mobile access to charging session details. Payments are securely completed directly at the payment kiosk, while detailed charging information is effortlessly accessed on drivers’ smartphones by scanning a QR code—no app downloads or personal details required.

As EVs become increasingly common, convenience and data privacy are top priorities for drivers. Many drivers find managing numerous charging apps inconvenient and worry about protecting sensitive payment data. Nayax’s EV Kiosk solves these challenges by enabling secure, quick, physical payments directly at the kiosk. After paying, drivers simply scan the QR code displayed at the kiosk to see key charging details on their phones, including energy usage, charging speed, session duration, total cost, and kWh charged. Drivers can easily track their charging session remotely and instantly receive a digital e-receipt upon completion.

EV Kiosk’s digital e-receipts are customizable, allowing merchants to strengthen brand visibility and customer relationships. Businesses can leverage receipts for promotions, social media links, engaging video content, or advertisements—encouraging customer loyalty and repeat visits.

“Our goal at Nayax is to deliver payment solutions that make life easier for both the merchant and consumer," said Yair Nechmad, CEO of Nayax. "With our new State-of-Charge feature, we've taken a practical approach to solve the everyday frustrations drivers face when charging EVs. By clearly separating the secure physical payment from mobile charging session management, we've made EV charging simpler, faster, and safer—for drivers and charging operators alike."

To experience Nayax’s EV Kiosk and its latest features, visit Nayax at the EV Charging Summit & Expo in Las Vegas, March 25-27, 2025. Explore the Nayax Highway at booth #141, attend expert-led sessions at the Westgate Convention Center, and join Nayax’s exclusive Happy Hour event at the booth on March 26 at 3:30PM.

Nayax will lead the following speaker sessions during the event:

"Fuelling Payment Acceptance for EV Charging Stations Across America" – 1:30PM - 2:00PM, Wednesday, March 26, 2025, led by Siavosh Dana, EVP of Strategy and Business Development, Nayax Energy NA.

Keynote: "Elevating the Customer Charging Experience" – 9:00AM - 10:00AM, Thursday, March 27, 2025, by Carly Furman, CEO, Nayax NA.

"Accelerating the Future of V2G and Bidirectional Charging" – 1:50PM - 2:20PM, Thursday, March 27, 2025, led by Yinon Raviv, EVP Global Sales, Nayax Energy.



For more details about Nayax’s EV Kiosk, visit www.nayax.com.





Forward-Looking Statements

This report on Form 6-K contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements. Many of the forward-looking statements contained in this report on Form 6-K can be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “expect,” “should,” “plan,” “intend,” “estimate” and “potential,” among others. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our intent, belief or current expectations. Forward-looking statements are based on our management’s beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to our management. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements due to of various factors, including, but not limited to: our expectations regarding general market conditions, including as a result of global economic trends; changes in consumer tastes and preferences; fluctuations in inflation, interest rate and exchange rates in the global economic environment; general economic, political, demographic and business conditions in Israel, including the ongoing war in Israel that began on October 7, 2023 and global perspectives regarding that conflict; and other risk factors discussed under “Risk Factors” in our annual report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC on March 4, 2025 (our "Annual Report"). The preceding list is not intended to be an exhaustive list of all of our forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements are based on our beliefs, assumptions and expectations of future performance, taking into account the information currently available to us. These statements are only estimates based upon our current expectations and projections about future events. There are important factors that could cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to differ materially from the results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. In particular, you should consider the risks provided under “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report. You should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee that future results, levels of activity, performance and events and circumstances reflected in the forward-looking statements will be achieved or will occur. Each forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of the particular statement. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason, to conform these statements to actual results or to changes in our expectations.

About Nayax

Nayax is a global commerce enablement, payments and loyalty platform designed to help merchants scale their business. Nayax offers a complete solution including localized cashless payment acceptance, management suite, and loyalty tools, enabling merchants to conduct commerce anywhere, at any time. With foundations and global leadership in serving unattended retail, Nayax has transformed into a comprehensive solution focused on our customers' growth across multiple channels. As of December 31, 2024, Nayax has 11 global offices, approximately 1,100 employees, connections to more than 80 merchant acquirers and payment method integrations and globally recognized as a payment facilitator. Nayax's mission is to improve our customers' revenue potential and operational efficiency. For more information, please visit www.nayax.com

